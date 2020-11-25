REPORT: Chinese President Xi Jinping Congratulates Joe Biden On Winning 2020 Election

Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly called President-elect Joe Biden Wednesday to congratulate him on winning the 2020 election and asked him to promote “healthy and stable development of China-US relations.”

A readout of the call, published by Chinese-state run media, claims that Xi “pointed out that promoting the healthy and stable development of China-US relations not only conforms to the fundamental interests of the people of the two nations, but also represents the common expectations of the international community.” (RELATED: Here’s Where Biden’s Secretary Of State Pick Tony Blinken Stands On China, Iran, Russia, And More)

The readout claims that Xi said in the message that he hopes “the two sides will uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, focus on cooperation, manage differences, promote the healthy and stable development of China-US ties, and work with other countries and the international community to advance the lofty cause of world peace and development.”

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan also called Vice President-elect Harris and left a similar message, according to the report.

Biden’s transition team did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller’s inquiries on Xi’s message.

Biden formally introduced his nominees for his foreign policy team in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday.

He claimed that America “can’t solve the world’s problems alone,” and that China in particular should be viewed as a “competitor,” not an adversary.

WATCH:

President-elect Joe Biden: “In calls from world leaders…I’ve been struck by how much they’re looking forward to the United States reasserting its historic role as a global leader.” https://t.co/RtneOGqkOG pic.twitter.com/KSGn8K9RBK — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 24, 2020

Secretary of State nominee Tony Blinken, who was onstage at Biden’s Tuesday ceremony, previously claimed that “President [Donald] Trump has helped China advance its own key strategic goals.”

“Weakening American alliances? Check,” he said in a July interview with Bloomberg. “Leaving a vacuum in the world for China to fill? Check. Abandoning our own values and giving Beijing a green light to trample on human rights and democracy in places like Xinjiang or Hong Kong? Check… debasing our own democracy… and so reducing its appeal compared to China? That’s what I call check-mate.”