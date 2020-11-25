Thanksgiving Game Between Pittsburgh Steelers And Baltimore Ravens Postponed To Sunday

The upcoming Thursday Night Football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens has been postponed.

The game will now happen Sunday afternoon, according to a report published Wednesday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ravens-Steelers game postponed until Sunday afternoon. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2020

Five players and four staffers tested positive on the Ravens after the week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“The decision to change the game was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the team said in a statement.

The kickoff times of the other games for Thursday will not be affected, Schefter later tweeted.

Request denied. NFL is staying with those time and keeping the traditional kickoff times. Carry on. Enjoy Thanksgiving dinner. https://t.co/xbMsbwBJwI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2020

The Houston Texans will play the Detroit Lions at 11:30 a.m. and the Dallas Cowboys will play Washington Football Team at 3:30 p.m. (RELATED: Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

This is getting messy and not good. You can’t just not have a Thursday Night Football game on Thanksgiving. The NFL really should move all the games back, but Schefter already reported that the league will not be doing that.

The coronavirus seems to really be putting a wrench in the sports world. News broke today that Alabama head coach Nick Saban had tested positive for the virus ahead of the Auburn game, one of the biggest rivalries in college football.