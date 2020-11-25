Trump Says Giuliani’s Election Efforts Will Be His ‘Crowning Achievement’ During Surprise Phone Call Into Pennsylvania Senate Hearing

President Donald Trump called into the Pennsylvania Senate’s special hearing on the 2020 election Wednesday and called former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s work on election related legal challenges “his crowning achievement.”

“This is going to be your crowning achievement,” the president said to Giuliani via speakerphone held to the mic by campaign legal counsel Jenna Ellis. “You’re saving our country.”

Trump spoke after Giuliani presented 12 witnesses, all of whom alleged various forms of potential fraud or irregularities with how election workers counted votes. (RELATED: Judge Orders Halt To Certification Of Pennsylvania Election Results After State Already Certified Them)

The president claimed that the testimony and affidavits collected by the campaign’s legal team prove that “this is an election we won easily, and we won it by a lot.”

“What happened here, this is not the United States of America,” he continued. “We got 74 million votes, and if you would have said 74 million votes the day before the election, every professional would have said there’s no way.”

Trump noted that he “got 11 million votes more than we had 4 years before in 2016, and we got many votes more than Ronald Reagan had when he won 49 states.”

“They cheated, it was a fraudulent election,” he closed. “This is a very important moment in the history of our country.”

WATCH:

Trump was reportedly set to make an “unscheduled movement” to Gettysburg attend Wednesday’s hearing, but the White House cancelled the trip at the last minute.

His campaign did score a legal win Wednesday, when a Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court judge ordered a halt to the certification of the state’s election results.

The order, confirmed by Daily Caller with the Commonwealth, prevents the results from being certified “to the extent that there remains any further action to perfect the certification of the results.”

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said, however, that the order does not impact Tuesday’s vote to certify the results and that he will file an appeal.