Secret Service Stops Man For Allegedly Riding Scooter Onto White House Grounds

A Texas man allegedly broke onto White House grounds while riding a moped and carrying a knife Sunday, The New York Post reported.

The U.S. Secret Service said Eric Paul Mangold was seen riding Sunday evening through the Alexander Hamilton exit and 15th Street NW, The New York Post first reported. Mangold allegedly made it to East Executive Avenue and East Street NW at a vehicle gate before being stopped by Secret Service officers, according to court filings.

The officers “arrested an individual on a moped who had entered the restricted area surrounding the greater White House complex at a point used for pass holder vehicles to exit,” Justine M. Whelan, deputy press secretary for the U.S. Secret Service, told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement.

“The individual was immediately arrested and charged with Unlawful Entry,” Whelan told the DCNF.

NEW: US Secret Service officers pulled their weapons and stopped a man who breached security while carrying knife outside the White House on Sunday. Man was speeding past barrier on a scooter pic.twitter.com/Co7FbncWOl — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 25, 2020

The man had stopped on his moped after multiple officers ordered he surrender and “drew their service-issued weapons,” according to court records. (RELATED: REPORT: Over 130 Secret Service Officers Infected With COVID-19 Or Quarantining After Trump Campaign Season)

Mangold had been carrying a Texas license and allegedly informed officers that he was in possession of a knife and a white plastic bag, the Post reported.

“When asked what the bag was the defendant stated, ‘It was weed,’” the court filing said.

The court documents said the officers found the knife on his person when he was apprehended.

Mangold was charged with unlawful entry and entering unavailable grounds and a building, the filings said.

