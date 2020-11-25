With Lockdowns, ‘Thanksgiving Is A Class C Misdemeanour,’ Says Mark Steyn

Fox News contributor Mark Steyn said Wednesday that with lockdowns across America, “Thanksgiving is a class C misdemeanour.”

Steyn noted Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s draconian response to the holiday and that she “knows that to govern is to prioritize. In Portland, the anarchists have had the run of the city all year and unfortunately that frees up law enforcement to investigate whether grandma is dishing up the sprouts and butternut squash for an illegal seventh diner,” he said as the guest host of Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Steyn played a video of Brown stating that she will be instructing the state police to “work collaboratively with local law enforcement to enforce the limits on social gathering. They are Class C misdemeanours and they can be enforced through a citation, a fine, or through an arrest.” Brown insisted that she has “no other option.” (RELATED: ‘Null and Void’: Judge Overturns Oregon Gov Brown’s COVID-19 Executive Orders)

“America 2020, Thanksgiving is a class C misdemeanour,” said Steyn, noting that Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also called state police chiefs who refuse to enforce lockdown rules as “dictators. So If you’re bored with turning in your neighbors for having a sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth guest, why not turn in your local police department for refusing to send round the Thanksgiving SWAT Team?”

The conservative author and humorist also derided Cuomo for showing off a Thanksgiving Turkey-themed face mask. He showed a video of the “Emmy Award winning senior care facility manager” modelling the mask, citing the recent announcement that the governor will be so honored.

“Don’t be a turkey this Thanksgiving. Wear a mask,” Cuomo urges his audience.

“And they said Vaudeville was dead,” quipped Steyn. “In Andrew Cuomo’s hands, Vaudeville isn’t but everything else is,” he continued, noting that the coronavirus has produced “a pandemic of Andrew Cuomo’s sight tags all over the state. There will be empty seats at the Thanksgiving day table for elderly New Yorkers whose last moments of life were filled with their lethal governor’s visual comedy.” (RELATED: Janice Dean: ‘It’s Jaw-Dropping, It’s Insulting, It’s Sickening’ For Gov. Cuomo To Accept Emmy Award)

Critics continue to blast Cuomo’s March 25 nursing home order that sent thousands of coronavirus patients into assisted-living facilities in New York. The order was only rescinded May 11.

“For Christmas, could Gov. Cuomo maybe order up a turkey HAZMAT suit and flap about in the ICU?”

Steyn suggested that “in Vermont schools next week, the little boys and girls and the non-binary moppets will be asked if they and their parents attended Thanksgiving gatherings involving persons from other households … Did grandma come around? Come on kid, you have to answer. Because nothing says Thanksgiving like snitching on your ma and pa.”

Many state governors have implemented lockdowns during the pandemic. Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she is “never going to apologize” for the strict measures in her state because she says they saved people’s lives.