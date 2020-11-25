‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Has Finished Filming

“Yellowstone” season four has wrapped up filming.

Creator Taylor Sheridan’s wife Nicole recently posted an Instagram photo announcing that filming on the newest season of the Kevin Costner hit has come to an end. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

She wrote in part, “Wrapped and home…Congrats to the cast and crew for the best season yet.”

All things considered, I’m a little shocked that filming has already finished on “Yellowstone” season four.

I thought it would have taken much longer because of coronavirus disrupting shooting and forcing the show to go to the ranch in Montana.

This is really great news. If Sheridan and the rest of the crew are already done filming, then it means we should be getting season four at some point in June or July.

That might seem like a really long time away, but I think we can make it another seven months if we have to.

After all, 2020 has taught us all to be patient if it’s taught us nothing else.

I can’t wait to see what we get in season four of the Paramount Network hit show. I have a feeling we’re in for a crazy time!