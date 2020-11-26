Black Friday Sales Event Begins With 48 Hours Of Savings

If you have been looking for the Nintendo Switch and have had trouble finding it in stock, look no further. While $299.99 isn’t exactly a discount, the Nintendo Switch being in stock is reason enough to get excited given the supply shortage earlier this year. Find the Nintendo Switch in stock for $299.99 here

So what are you waiting for? If you have wanted the Apple Airpods but didn’t want to spring $250 for them, now is your chance while supplies last: see Deal here

As one reviewer put it, Apple AirPods Pro are one of the best noise-canceling in-ear headphones available on the market, Price is on the upper end but the quality is also on the upper side compared to other models.”

Airpods feature active noise cancellation for immersive sound and reviewers have praised the sound quality for both noise cancellation and transparency modes (transparency mode is for when you do want to be able to hear others). Airpods Pro also comes in three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit. There’s also a wireless charging case that delivers over 24-hour battery life per charge.

Here at the Daily Caller we have compiled the best deals we have heard about so far (and we will update as soon as we hear about new sales). So without further ado, here are the deals everybody is getting excited about:

Save $40 on the Fire 7 Kids Edition Amazon Tablet with over 20,000 games and apps for Kids!

Still doing some holiday shopping for the kids? Why not get them a tablet specifically designed to help create healthy reading, television, education, and gaming habits. With one year included of Amazon Kids+ which gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more, this is the gift that keeps on giving. And the best part? Knowing that kids will be kids, Amazon has included a 2 year worry free guarantee that if it breaks, Amazon will replace it free of charge! Oh and did we mention that for Black Friday (at least the next few hours, its $40 off?

Want the quality and brand offered by Airpods without the high price tag? For a limited time, the best rated wireless earbuds are just about $50 off their normal retail price. Not much else to say besides if you are in the market for Airpods, this is probably the best deal you are going to get!

Echo Show 5

Video Chat and Alexa all in one, the Echo Show 5 is a hot ticket item!

You can’t go wrong with the Echo Show 5, a smart display with Alexa built-in. It can do much of what other Echo devices can do as far as Alexa-based commands go, but the real differentiator is the high-def display. The display allows you to see visuals of the weather, stream your favorite movie, and will even allow you to talk with friends over video while cooking or some other scenario. Additionally, you can use this to show you live footage of security cameras in your home, or even the baby monitor. Suffice to say, it’s quite versatile, but can seem pricey at $90; however, for this Black Friday Sale, Amazon is discounting this bad boy by 50% off, at just $44.99.

Get The Best In Class For Pressure Cooking….For Less

Save $100 on the Ninja Foodie Deluxe Pressure Cooker. That’s almost 40% off retail price!

If you know anything about Kitchen appliances, you likely know that Ninja is considered the brand to beat when it comes to blenders, food processors and pressure cookers. It is for that exact reason, why I was so shocked to find a premium brand like Ninja discounted for over $100 on one of their top selling units. Functioning as a slow cooker, air-fryer, broiler and more, this Ninja Foodie 8 in 1 with a stainless steel finish is a must-buy at this price!

As the weather gets colder, it’s the perfect time to go shopping for a new jacket. Especially with Covid restrictions threatening the ability to go out for dinner, going for a hike may be your only way to get out of the house. Enter this women’s waterproof ski jacket that’s perfect for both skiing and hiking in snowy weather. Featured as one of Amazon’s highlighted outdoor Black Friday sales, these jackets are well-reviewed and extremely high quality for their price, making them our pick for a great value Christmas gift! Be sure to act now and take advantage of this low pricing by clicking here.

This highly-rated outdoor table tennis table is begging to be your next purchase. It is made with a thick aluminum plastic composite surface that makes it resistant to all weather conditions. The two halves of the table can fold up on either side incase you only have one-player, or if you just want to practice your skills! It is compact and mobile, meaning if you want to move the table from outside to indoors in the winter, all you have to do is fold it up and wheel it away thanks to the handy three inch caster wheels. There’s never been a better time to buy your very own JOOLA NOVA ping pong table. Usually, it’s listed for $749.95. We’ve found a deal that makes it only $449.95, just click here!

If you’re anything like me, finding a place to put all of my handy outdoor tools and gardening equipment is sometimes a struggle. This Plastic Deck Storage Container eliminates that struggle entirely. Whether you want to store hoses, wood, or gardening tools, this container is spacious enough for it all (more specifically, it can fit about 101 gallons)! It is constructed with weather-resistant resin to ensure your possessions don’t get ruined in harsh conditions. With it’s sleek design and wood-like texture, we’re sure you’ll love this product. Normally, this product is $129.99. However, we found a deal for you that discounts this product by over 20%. You only have to pay $100! Make sure you don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity. You can get your very own Plastic Deck Storage Container by clicking here.

If you still have to go into the office, this camera can watch over your house while you’re away. You can watch your camera feed’s history or high definition live-stream on the Kasa Smart App from any location. Since this camera can detect movement up to 30 feet away, you can opt to get notifications any time suspicious activity may arise. How’s that for efficiency? Another great feature of this camera is the two-way audio feature. Swiftly greet your guests at the door or utilize the siren feature to scare off intruders if you feel like you’re in danger. Protect your home and your loved ones with this great outdoor camera. Installation of this product is simple. All you have to do is attach the magnetic plate to whichever outdoor location you please and stick the camera right on the magnet! You don’t have to worry about your camera deteriorating in harsh weather. T-P Link’s camera is designed to repel water and dust. Normally listed at $139.99, you can get yours today for just $87.50 by clicking here.

If you want to add a little extra character to your porch or patio, these LED Outdoor String Lights are sure to do the trick. These Italian bistro style lights have been designed to withstand all weather conditions, whether it’s the dog days of summer or the sub-zero days of winter. Included with your purchase is 15 bulbs with vintage charm. They are also dimmable, so if you’re outside partying into the night with friends and the lights become too bright, simply dim the lights to create the perfect relaxed ambiance. Usually, these lights cost $69.99. Luckily, you can now get them for just $44.99! Plus take an additional 15% off for a limited time. Add a little personality to your backyard and get the Addlon LED Outdoor String Lights by clicking here.

If you’re looking for outdoor speakers with exceedingly great sound quality, Look no further than these Polk Audio Atrium 6 Outdoor All-Weather Speakers. With an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, it’s safe to say this product is a customer favorite. Install the product outside wherever you please, vertically or horizontally, with its anti-slip, one-handed installation technology. Shock your guests with the steeply-angled baffle design that fills the backyard with crystal-clear sound. With these speakers, you can blast your music with confidence. These great speakers can be yours for just $399.99.

Blink Mini Camera

Monitoring your home office or baby room just got a whole lot easier. The Blink Mini Camera is just $25

Need to keep an eye on your home or office while you’re away, but do not want to spend hundreds of dollars on a home security system? Blink’s Mini Camera will be right up your alley, cutting out much of the cost of your average system by connecting up to existing Alexa devices. If you have, say, an Echo Show in your home, you could have this camera set up in the kitchen, and then near the Echo Show in your bedroom, just say “Alexa, show me the kitchen” for the video feed to appear. Besides plugging it in and connecting to Wi-Fi, it is an easy one to setup as well. At $25 this Black Friday, it’s hard to say no to.

Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV

Save $100 and get this TV for an absolute steal price of under $200

Insignia has been a well-recognized name in the Smart TV area for years now, and its Fire Edition TVs are the perfect blend between a television and a Smart TV set-top box like the Apple TV, or in this case, one of Amazon’s Fire streaming devices. It is often hard to beat the detailed picture that Ultra HD resolution brings to the table. It is a beautiful option for movies and your favorite TV shows, but is an excellent choice for gaming, too. Normally $299.99, you can grab it for $199.99 this Black Friday.

Instant Pot 7 in 1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Normally $100, save big on the Number #1 Best-Selling Kitchen Appliance!

Looking to make an key addition to your kitchen at a bargain? The Insta-Pot has been one of the highest rated kitchen appliances year over year….and Black Friday typically acknowledges this with a great discount. This year, we are expecting that this 7 in 1 electric pressure cooker will go from 20% off (its current discount) to as much as 50% off. For those in the market for a new pressure or slow cooker (or a steamer, yogurt maker, rice cooker or warmer!)this is an absolute steal of a deal that shouldn’t be overlooked. Be sure to check out the Instant Pot Duo 7 in 1 Electric Pressure Cooker for yourself.

Echo Auto

The Echo Auto lets you turn your car’s audio system into a voice-activated smart device. Set the Echo Auto up on your dash–or wherever most comfortable–hook up the device via an auxiliary cable, and you’re ready to go. With the Alexa app on your phone, you’ll be able to play your favorite songs through Echo Auto, as well as take advantage of a number of Alexa commands, like “how’s the weather?” or “what’s my calendar look like today” or even “Alexa, add this to my to-do list.” You can even hop on the phone hands-free with friends and family! Normally $49.99, you can grab this off of digital shelves for just $20.

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV

Take 33% off one of the highest rated smart TVs. Perfect for a bedroom or dorm room!

Toshiba is another household name, but it a more affordable way to get into a high-definition smart TV setup. This already affordable Smart TV at $180 can be ordered for $120 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. You will get 720p high-definition resolution, and being a Fire TV model, will have access to an array of streaming options, such as Disney+, Netflix, and of course, Amazon’s own Prime Video. And that is just scratching the surface–Amazon has a large array of apps available to download for your entertainment.

JBL Flip 5

Get the JBL FLIP 5 – Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for 20% off for a limited time

Smartphones have gotten extraordinarily good speaker output, but still not quite enough to light-up a room for some ambiance or background music. That’s where the JBL Flip 5 comes in–hook it up over Bluetooth, and you’ll be able to blast your favorite tunes at home, a party venue, and with a set of water and dust protections, it’s a great choice to take with you out to the beach, too. On a full charge, you can get twelve hours of playback time with JBL’s premium sound quality. Not only that, but there’s a wide selection of colors to choose from, too. Amazon’s letting this one go for just $69.95 in its pre-Black Friday Day 2020 sale.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Get one of the hottest PS4 releases for almost half off its initial retail price!

Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 was a much-anticipated title, where fans would be able to take part in the exciting plot to save New York City from thugs and crime. That’s not the only exciting thing–players will be in for quite the adventure as the get to traverse the urban landscape through parkour and other interactive events. Using Spider-Man’s abilities, players will get to experience firsthand what it’s like to swing from skyscraper to skyscraper! Shoppers can take advantage of the pre-Black Friday Day sale to grab it for just $25.

If you’re looking for a genuinely nice, stylish fire pit without breaking the bank, this is the one for you. The YAHEETECH Multifunctional Fire Pit acts as a traditional fire pit, cooler, and grill all-in-one. Pretty unique, right? This fire pit is wood burning, so you can enjoy that cozy feeling that goes along with having a classic fire. It is constructed of heavy duty iron mesh and a solid iron frame for increased stability. Included within your purchase is a waterproof cover, so you can leave this fire pit up all year, through any weather condition, without a care in the world. Normally, this fire pit is listed at $165.99. However, we found a deal that marks it down to $109.69. Don’t forget to purchase this fire pit today by clicking here.