Denver Mayor Asks People To Forgive Decision ‘Borne Of My Heart’ After Ignoring His Own COVID-19 Guidelines

Democratic Denver Mayor Michael Hancock apologized after going against his own coronavirus guidelines by traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Hancock called on the citizens of his city to stay home for Thanksgiving, avoiding any unnecessary travel and hosting virtual gatherings in place of traditional, in-person meals.

He urged them to “pass the potatoes, not COVID” in a tweet posted just 30 minutes before he boarded a plane to visit his daughter, who had taken a job out of state. (RELATED: Denver Mayor Said ‘Avoid Travel’ 30 Minutes Before He Boarded Plane To Visit Family)

Pass the potatoes, not COVID. ????️Stay home as much as you can, especially if you’re sick.

????Host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners.

❌Avoid travel, if you can.

????Order your holiday meal from a local eatery.

????Shop online with a small business for #BlackFriday. pic.twitter.com/acQpWs2Ism — Michael B. Hancock ???? (@MayorHancock) November 25, 2020

Hancock issued an apology Wednesday afternoon, saying that while his family had canceled their traditional multi-family Thanksgiving celebration due to coronavirus, he had opted to fly from Denver to Mississippi in part because he felt it would be safer for him to travel alone than to have his wife and daughter fly back to Denver.

NEW: Denver Mayor Hancock apologies for flying out of state for Thanksgiving with family while telling Denverites to avoid travel. Hancock says he saw it as a choice between flying there or family flying to Colorado. #9NEWS #COVID19colorado pic.twitter.com/gpr1EMB9r6 — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) November 25, 2020

Hancock went on to say that he understood the anger of those who believed it would have been safer to simply spend the holiday alone — as many are doing because of the continued impact of the pandemic.

“I apologize to the residents of Denver who see my decision as conflicting with the guidance to stay at home for all but essential travel,” he continued. “I made my decision as a husband and a father, and for those who are angry and disappointed, I humbly ask you to forgive decisions that are borne of my heart and not my head.”

Hancock is just one of a number of political leaders who have imposed guidelines or regulations on the public and then failed to abide by those guidelines themselves.