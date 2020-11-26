US

Florida Governor Extends Ban On Local Enforcement Of Mask Mandates, Business Restrictions

PENSACOLA, FL - OCTOBER 23: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis waves to supporters during a rally for President Donald Trump on October 23, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida. With less than two weeks before the general election, President Trump looks to close the gap between him and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Jake Dima Contributor
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently extended a September order that prohibited the local enforcement of mask mandates and business restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday’s renewed order, which was originally issued Sept. 25, prevents local government from infringing on businesses’ operations, forbids local governments from forcing restaurants to limit indoor capacity to 50% capacity and suspended fine collection for mask ordinance violations, according to CBS Miami. The governor’s order did not outright forbid mask mandates, the local outlet reported.

The extension detailed that Florida “continues to suffer economic harm as a result of COVID-19 related closures, exacerbating the impacts of the State of Emergency, and Floridians should not be prohibited by local governments from working or operating a business,” according to CBS Miami.

Moderna released early results from a clinical trial with more than 30,000 participants, after American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech last week said their vaccine was 90 percent effective. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

People wait inside vehicles at a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Miami Beach, Florida on November 17, 2020 (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images).

DeSantis’ mandate will remain in effect until the state’s virus emergency declaration is lifted, the local outlet reported. (RELATED: Gov. DeSantis Introduces ‘Anti-Mob’ Legislation To Allow Floridians To Shoot Rioters And Looters)

Florida has nearly 939,000 COVID-19 cases with approximately 54,000 positive coronavirus tests within the last seven days, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The state has around 85 deaths per 100,000 residents, government data showed.

