REPORT: Sex Shop Opens Near Public Park, Closes Down By The End Of The Week

Elizabeth Louise Contributor
A sex shop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that opened about a block away from the beach ended up closing within a week, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Ocean View Boutique, which opened Monday, Nov. 16, received a visit from code officials Thursday, Nov. 19, who told the store it must close, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Fort Lauderdale officials explained that the reason they pulled the business license from the store is because its location is too close to Las Olas, the city’s newest oceanfront park and A1A.

“This is not kosher for that site – an adult toy store has to be at least 500 feet from a park,” Vice Mayor Steve Glassman explained, according to the Orland Sentinel.

When the store owner filled out his application for a business license, he reportedly did not specify what he was planning to sell, the Orlando Sentinel reported. (RELATED: Florida Governor Extends Ban On Local Enforcement Of Mask Mandates, Business Restrictions)

The adult store drew a lot of criticism from some residents.

“Oh my God, that makes my day,” long time resident, Jo Ann Medalie, reportedly said when she heard the boutique was closed. “I was worried it might be a lost cause. That did get people wound up, didn’t it? People were just up in arms.”

“They’re taking retail in the wrong direction,” said Mayor Dean Trantalis. “That’s not what we’re looking for.”