REPORT: Megan Fox Has Filed For Divorce From Brian Austin Green

Actress Megan Fox reportedly filed for divorce Wednesday from Brian Austin Green.

Fox asked for joint custody of the couple’s three kids and requested that neither her or Green receive spousal support, according to a report published by TMZ. Green reportedly agreed to everything, but did request spousal support.

Megan Fox Files to Divorce Brian Austin Green https://t.co/l9Vx28QTcf — TMZ (@TMZ) November 26, 2020

The couple has been together for 10 years.

The weirdest part of the divorce papers is that Fox listed the date of separation as November of 2019 and Green listed it as March 5, 2020, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Megan Fox Says People Are Calling Her A ‘Slut’ Because Of Her Relationship With Machine Gun Kelly)

Fox even has a new love interest. Fox went public about her romance with Machine Gun Kelly after Green announced the couple’s split to the world.

Machine Gun Kelly and Fox met while on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass.” The film is an American crime thriller film directed by Randall Emmet. It also stars Emile Hirsch, Bruce Willis, Lukas Haas, Sistine Stallone, Colson Baker and Michael Beach.

This whole situation kind of sucks for everyone involved. It sucks that Green and Fox couldn’t find a way to work things out. The two different separation dates make it seem like one of them hadn’t come to terms with the split yet.

I just hope this doesn’t get nasty and in the long run everyone is happy.