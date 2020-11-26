Save Big On New And Refurbished iPads With Killer Black Friday Prices

Is there anything better than tearing open a wrapped gift to find an iPad waiting inside? But before you write off these popular Apple devices for being too expensive, check out these deals on both new and refurbished iPads, sure to put a smile on anyone’s face this holiday season.
Apple iPad 3 9.7″ 64GB WiFi Black (Refurbished) – $179
- Color: black
- 9.7″ retina display
- Dual-Core A5X chip with Quad-Core graphics
- 64 GB storage for apps, games, media, and more
- Mobile connection: WiFi
- Model year 2012, refurbished
Get it here for $179 (reg. $199).
Apple iPad 4 9.7″ 16GB – Black (Certified Refurbished) Bundle – $119.97
- Color: black
- 9.7″ retina display
- Bluetooth 4, WiFi connectivity
- 5MP Omnivision iSight rear camera
- 10-hour battery life
- Model year 2012, refurbished grade “B”
Get it here for $119.97 (reg.$134.99).
Apple iPad 4 9.7″ 32GB – White (Certified Refurbished) Bundle – $219.99
- Color: white
- 32GB storage
- 9.7″ retina display
- 5MP Omnivision iSight rear camera
- Bluetooth 4, WiFi connectivity
- Model year 2012, refurbished grade “B”
Get it for $219.99 (reg.$499).
Apple iPad 2, 16GB – Black (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $94.99
- Color: black
- 9.7-inch multi-touch display
- HD video-recording
- Dual-core A5 chip
- 10-hour battery life
- Model year 2011, refurbished grade “A/B”
Get it for $94.99 (reg. $94.99).
Apple iPad 2, 9.7″ 16GB – Black (Refurbished: WiFi Only) – $89.99
- Color: black
- 16GB storage
- Multi-touch screen with a LED backlight
- 10-hour battery life
- Model year 2011, refurbished
Get it for $89.99 (reg. $289).
Apple iPad 4, 16GB – Black (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $140
- Color: black
- Bluetooth 4, WiFi connectivity
- 5MP Omnivision iSight rear camera
- 16GB storage
- Siri Virtual Assistant
- Model year 2012, refurbished grade “A/B”
Get it for $140 (reg. $250).
Apple iPad 10.2” 8th Gen 32GB, Case & Stylus Bundle – $399.99
- iPad color: space grey, case color: black
- 10.2″ retina display
- 32GB storage
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
- iPad OS 14
- Includes keyboard case and stylus
- New, model year 2020
Get it for $399 (reg. $415).
Apple iPad 10.2” 8th Gen 32GB, Case & Stylus Bundle – $399.99
- iPad color: rose gold, case color: black
- 10.2″ retina display
- 32GB storage
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
- iPad OS 14
- Includes keyboard case and stylus
- New, model year 2020
Get it for $399 (reg. $415).
Apple iPad 10.2” 8th Gen 32GB, Case & Stylus Bundle – $399.99
- iPad color: silver, case color: black
- 10.2″ retina display
- 32GB storage
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
- iPad OS 14
- Includes keyboard case and stylus
- New, model year 2020
Get it for $399 (reg. $415).
iPad 3rd Gen 64GB – White (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) Bundle – $179
- Color: white
- 64GB storage
- 9.7″ retina display
- Surf the web and use apps with the Apple A5X chip
- Bluetooth 4, WiFi connectivity
- Model year 2012, refurbished grade “B”
Get it for $179 (reg. $299).
iPad 4th Gen 9.7″ 32GB – Black (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) + Bundle – $210
- Color: black
- 32GB storage
- 5MP iSight rear camera
- Siri Virtual Assistant
- Bluetooth 4, WiFi connectivity
- Model year 2012, refurbished grade “B”
Get it for $210 (reg. $399).
iPad 9.7″ 5th Gen 32GB – Silver (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) + Bundle – $270
- Color: silver
- 9 third-generation chip
- 32 GB storage
- 8 MP iSight camera
- Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi connectivity
- Model year 2017, refurbished grade “B”
Get it for $270 (reg. $290).
Apple iPad Mini 1st Gen 7.9″ 16GB Wi-Fi Black (Certified Refurbished) – $114.99
- Color: black
- 7.9″ LED-backlit Multi-Touch Display
- Apple iOS 6; Dual-Core A5 Chip
- 5 MP iSight camera
- 16 GB
- Connect to local hotspots and surf via Wi-Fi
- Model year 2012, refurbished grade “B”
Get it for $114.99 (reg. $199).
Apple iPad Mini 4, 128GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $355
- 7.9″ display with 2048 x 1536 resolution
- 8MP rear camera
- Dual microphones
- 128GB storage
- Model year 2015, refurbished “good” condition
Get it for $355 (reg. $455).
Apple iPad Mini 5, 64GB (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $369
- Color: black
- 7.9″ 2048×1536 LED-backlit display
- 64GB storage
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth 5.0
- 10-hour battery life
- Model year 2019, refurbished grade “A”
Get it for $369 (reg. $399).
iPad Mini 3 16GB – Space Grey (Certified Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $229.99
- Color: space grey
- Ultra-thin design
- 1.3GHz A7 processor
- 5MP rear camera and 1.2MP front camera
- 16 GB internal storage
- Model year 2014, refurbished grade “A”
Get it for $229.99 (reg. $399).
Apple iPad Mini 3, 64GB – Silver (Refurbished: Wi-Fi + 4G Unlocked) – $249.99
- Color: silver
- Super-thin design
- 5MP rear camera and 1.2MP front camera
- 64GB storage
- 4G carrier unlocked, compatible with AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile
- Model year 2014, refurbished grade “B”
Get it for $249.99 (reg. $300).
Apple iPad Mini 2, 16GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $184.99
- Color: space grey
- 7.9″ display
- 5MP rear camera
- Dual microphones
- 16GB storage
- Bluetooth 4.0, WiFi connectivity
- Model year 2012, refurbished grade “A+”
Get it for $184.99 (reg. $330).
Apple iPad Mini 2 with Retina Display, 16GB – Silver (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $198.99
- Color: silver
- 5MP iSight camera with 1080p HD video recording
- Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n with MIMO support
- 7.9″ retina display with 2048 x 1536 resolution
- Includes signature apps like iPhoto, iMovie, Garageband, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote
- Model year 2013, refurbished grade “B”
Get it for $198.99 (reg. $399).
Apple iPad Mini 2 with Retina Display, 32GB – Silver (Refurbished:Wifi only) – $209.99
- Color: silver
- 5MP iSight camera with 1080p HD video recording
- A7 Chip with 64-bit architecture
- 10-hour battery life
- Includes signature apps like iPhoto, iMovie, Garageband, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote
- Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n with MIMO support
- Model year 2013, refurbished grade “B”
Get it for $209 (reg. $399).
iPad Mini 3rd Gen 7.9″ 64GB – Silver (Certified Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $239.99
- Color: silver
- Ultra-thin design
- 1.3GHz A7 processor
- 5MP rear camera and 1.2MP front camera
- 64 GB internal storage
- Model year 2014, refurbished grade “A”
Get it for $239 (reg. $399).
Apple iPad Pro 10.5″ 64GB – Space Grey (Certified Refurbished) – $479.99
- Color: grey
- Dual-camera, 12MP iSight rear camera + 7MP FaceTime HD front camera
- ProMotion technology
- Wi-Fi connectivity: browse and watch video on the go
- Model year 2017, refurbished grade “B”
Get it for $479.99 (reg. $549).
iPad Pro 9.7″ 32GB (Refurbished: Wi-Fi) + Accessories Bundle – $335
- Color: space grey
- 9.7″ retina display
- 32 GB internal storage for software, movies, music, photos, and more
- 12 MP rear camera & 5 MP front camera
- 10-hour battery life
- WiFi only
- Model year 2016, refurbished grade “B”
Get it for $335 (reg. $599).
iPad Pro 9.7″ 32GB – Gold (Refurbished: Wi-Fi) + Accessories Bundle – $335
- Color: gold
- 9.7″ retina display
- 32 GB internal storage for software, movies, music, photos, and more
- 12 MP rear camera & 5 MP front camera
- 10-hour battery life
- WiFi only
- Model year 2016, refurbished grade “B”
Get it for $335 (reg.$599).
Apple iPad Air 32GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi) + Accessories Bundle – $298.99
- Color: space grey
- 9.7-inch display with multi-touch controls
- WiFi connectivity
- A9X chip
- 8-hour battery life
- iSight and FaceTime HD cameras
- Model year 2013, refurbished grade “B”
Get it for $298.99 (reg. $299).
Apple iPad Air 2 64GB – Space Grey (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $344.99
- Color: space grey
- 9.7″ retina display with 2048 x 1536 resolution
- 64 GB internal storage
- 8 MP rear camera and 1.2 MP front camera
- Fingerprint scanner for extra security
- Bluetooth 4.2, standard Wi-Fi
- Model year 2014, refurbished grade “A”
Get it for $344.99 (reg. $399).
Apple iPad Air 2, 32GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $259
- Color: space grey
- 9.7″ retina display
- 32GB internal storage
- 8MP rear camera
- Fingertip scanner for extra security
- Model year 2014, refurbished with “good” condition rating
Get it for $259 (reg.$399).
Prices subject to change.
