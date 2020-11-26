Save Big On New And Refurbished iPads With Killer Black Friday Prices

Is there anything better than tearing open a wrapped gift to find an iPad waiting inside? But before you write off these popular Apple devices for being too expensive, check out these deals on both new and refurbished iPads, sure to put a smile on anyone’s face this holiday season.

Apple iPad 3 9.7″ 64GB WiFi Black (Refurbished) – $179

Color: black

9.7″ retina display

Dual-Core A5X chip with Quad-Core graphics

64 GB storage for apps, games, media, and more

Mobile connection: WiFi

Model year 2012, refurbished

Get it here for $179 (reg. $199).

Apple iPad 4 9.7″ 16GB – Black (Certified Refurbished) Bundle – $119.97

Color: black

9.7″ retina display

Bluetooth 4, WiFi connectivity

5MP Omnivision iSight rear camera

10-hour battery life

Model year 2012, refurbished grade “B”

Get it here for $119.97 (reg.$134.99).

Apple iPad 4 9.7″ 32GB – White (Certified Refurbished) Bundle – $219.99

Color: white

32GB storage

9.7″ retina display

5MP Omnivision iSight rear camera

Bluetooth 4, WiFi connectivity

Model year 2012, refurbished grade “B”

Get it for $219.99 (reg.$499).

Apple iPad 2, 16GB – Black (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $94.99

Color: black

9.7-inch multi-touch display

HD video-recording

Dual-core A5 chip

10-hour battery life

Model year 2011, refurbished grade “A/B”

Get it for $94.99 (reg. $94.99).

Apple iPad 2, 9.7″ 16GB – Black (Refurbished: WiFi Only) – $89.99

Color: black

16GB storage

Multi-touch screen with a LED backlight

10-hour battery life

Model year 2011, refurbished

Get it for $89.99 (reg. $289).

Apple iPad 4, 16GB – Black (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $140

Color: black

Bluetooth 4, WiFi connectivity

5MP Omnivision iSight rear camera

16GB storage

Siri Virtual Assistant

Model year 2012, refurbished grade “A/B”

Get it for $140 (reg. $250).

Apple iPad 10.2” 8th Gen 32GB, Case & Stylus Bundle – $399.99

iPad color: space grey, case color: black

10.2″ retina display

32GB storage

8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera

iPad OS 14

Includes keyboard case and stylus

New, model year 2020

Get it for $399 (reg. $415).

Apple iPad 10.2” 8th Gen 32GB, Case & Stylus Bundle – $399.99

iPad color: rose gold, case color: black

10.2″ retina display

32GB storage

8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera

iPad OS 14

Includes keyboard case and stylus

New, model year 2020

Get it for $399 (reg. $415).

Apple iPad 10.2” 8th Gen 32GB, Case & Stylus Bundle – $399.99

iPad color: silver, case color: black

10.2″ retina display

32GB storage

8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera

iPad OS 14

Includes keyboard case and stylus

New, model year 2020

Get it for $399 (reg. $415).

iPad 3rd Gen 64GB – White (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) Bundle – $179

Color: white

64GB storage

9.7″ retina display

Surf the web and use apps with the Apple A5X chip

Bluetooth 4, WiFi connectivity

Model year 2012, refurbished grade “B”

Get it for $179 (reg. $299).

iPad 4th Gen 9.7″ 32GB – Black (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) + Bundle – $210

Color: black

32GB storage

5MP iSight rear camera

Siri Virtual Assistant

Bluetooth 4, WiFi connectivity

Model year 2012, refurbished grade “B”

Get it for $210 (reg. $399).

iPad 9.7″ 5th Gen 32GB – Silver (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) + Bundle – $270

Color: silver

9 third-generation chip

32 GB storage

8 MP iSight camera

Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi connectivity

Model year 2017, refurbished grade “B”

Get it for $270 (reg. $290).

Apple iPad Mini 1st Gen 7.9″ 16GB Wi-Fi Black (Certified Refurbished) – $114.99

Color: black

7.9″ LED-backlit Multi-Touch Display

Apple iOS 6; Dual-Core A5 Chip

5 MP iSight camera

16 GB

Connect to local hotspots and surf via Wi-Fi

Model year 2012, refurbished grade “B”

Get it for $114.99 (reg. $199).

Apple iPad Mini 4, 128GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $355

7.9″ display with 2048 x 1536 resolution

8MP rear camera

Dual microphones

128GB storage

Model year 2015, refurbished “good” condition

Get it for $355 (reg. $455).

Apple iPad Mini 5, 64GB (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $369

Color: black

7.9″ 2048×1536 LED-backlit display

64GB storage

Wi-Fi/Bluetooth 5.0

10-hour battery life

Model year 2019, refurbished grade “A”

Get it for $369 (reg. $399).

iPad Mini 3 16GB – Space Grey (Certified Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $229.99

Color: space grey

Ultra-thin design

1.3GHz A7 processor

5MP rear camera and 1.2MP front camera

16 GB internal storage

Model year 2014, refurbished grade “A”

Get it for $229.99 (reg. $399).

Apple iPad Mini 3, 64GB – Silver (Refurbished: Wi-Fi + 4G Unlocked) – $249.99

Color: silver

Super-thin design

5MP rear camera and 1.2MP front camera

64GB storage

4G carrier unlocked, compatible with AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile

Model year 2014, refurbished grade “B”

Get it for $249.99 (reg. $300).

Apple iPad Mini 2, 16GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $184.99

Color: space grey

7.9″ display

5MP rear camera

Dual microphones

16GB storage

Bluetooth 4.0, WiFi connectivity

Model year 2012, refurbished grade “A+”

Get it for $184.99 (reg. $330).

Apple iPad Mini 2 with Retina Display, 16GB – Silver (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $198.99

Color: silver

5MP iSight camera with 1080p HD video recording

Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n with MIMO support

7.9″ retina display with 2048 x 1536 resolution

Includes signature apps like iPhoto, iMovie, Garageband, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote

Model year 2013, refurbished grade “B”

Get it for $198.99 (reg. $399).

Apple iPad Mini 2 with Retina Display, 32GB – Silver (Refurbished:Wifi only) – $209.99

Color: silver

5MP iSight camera with 1080p HD video recording

A7 Chip with 64-bit architecture

10-hour battery life

Includes signature apps like iPhoto, iMovie, Garageband, Pages, Numbers, and Keynote

Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n with MIMO support

802.11a/b/g/n with MIMO support Model year 2013, refurbished grade “B”

Get it for $209 (reg. $399).

iPad Mini 3rd Gen 7.9″ 64GB – Silver (Certified Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $239.99

Color: silver

Ultra-thin design

1.3GHz A7 processor

5MP rear camera and 1.2MP front camera

64 GB internal storage

Model year 2014, refurbished grade “A”

Get it for $239 (reg. $399).

Apple iPad Pro 10.5″ 64GB – Space Grey (Certified Refurbished) – $479.99

Color: grey

Dual-camera, 12MP iSight rear camera + 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

ProMotion technology

Wi-Fi connectivity: browse and watch video on the go

Model year 2017, refurbished grade “B”

Get it for $479.99 (reg. $549).

iPad Pro 9.7″ 32GB (Refurbished: Wi-Fi) + Accessories Bundle – $335

Color: space grey

9.7″ retina display

32 GB internal storage for software, movies, music, photos, and more

12 MP rear camera & 5 MP front camera

10-hour battery life

WiFi only

Model year 2016, refurbished grade “B”

Get it for $335 (reg. $599).

iPad Pro 9.7″ 32GB – Gold (Refurbished: Wi-Fi) + Accessories Bundle – $335

Color: gold

9.7″ retina display

32 GB internal storage for software, movies, music, photos, and more

12 MP rear camera & 5 MP front camera

10-hour battery life

WiFi only

Model year 2016, refurbished grade “B”

Get it for $335 (reg.$599).

Apple iPad Air 32GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi) + Accessories Bundle – $298.99

Color: space grey

9.7-inch display with multi-touch controls

WiFi connectivity

A9X chip

8-hour battery life

iSight and FaceTime HD cameras

Model year 2013, refurbished grade “B”

Get it for $298.99 (reg. $299).

Apple iPad Air 2 64GB – Space Grey (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $344.99

Color: space grey

9.7″ retina display with 2048 x 1536 resolution

64 GB internal storage

8 MP rear camera and 1.2 MP front camera

Fingerprint scanner for extra security

Bluetooth 4.2, standard Wi-Fi

Model year 2014, refurbished grade “A”

Get it for $344.99 (reg. $399).

Apple iPad Air 2, 32GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) – $259

Color: space grey

9.7″ retina display

32GB internal storage

8MP rear camera

Fingertip scanner for extra security

Model year 2014, refurbished with “good” condition rating

Get it for $259 (reg.$399).

Prices subject to change.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.