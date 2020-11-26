Save Big On These Discounted Pre-Black Friday Doorbusters

Shopping for everyone on your list can be stressful — and the scary price tags don’t help. But with fantastic doorbusters like these, shopping for gifts has never been easier. From nifty kitchen appliances for your mother-in-law to high-tech gadgets for your teenager, there’s something in here for everyone!

Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector – $299.97

Turn any wall into a 200″ movie screen with this projector that is small enough to slide into your purse or book bag! Simply connect it to your WiFi via Bluetooth, sync it with any of your devices and stream your favorite movies and shows with the click of a button.

Get the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector for $299.97 (reg. $329.99).

Yedi 9-in-1 Total Package Instant Programmable 6 QT Pressure Cooker – $79.97

Pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, steam, and even make cakes and yogurt with this advanced kitchen appliance that cooks pretty much anything in a fraction of the time.

Get the Yedi 9-in-1 Total Package Instant Programmable 6 QT Pressure Cooker for $79.97 (reg. 89.99).

PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector – $214.97

Take your movie nights up a notch or two with this tiny projector that turns your favorite streaming shows and movies into full cinematic experiences! Watch anything with 1080p HD resolution and killer sound with the gadget’s built-in Hi-Fi speakers.

Get the PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector for $214.97 (reg. $279.99).

Cushion Lab The Calm Embrace Weighted Blanket – $94.97

Using deep touch pressure stimulation, this weighted blanket has been proven to ease anxiety and help you fall asleep. Plus, it’s just another great excuse to cuddle up during the coldest months of the year.

Get The Calm Embrace Weighted Blanket for $94.97 (reg. $109.97).

Apple iPad 4 9.7″ 16GB – Black (Certified Refurbished) Bundle – $119.97

This refurbished 2012 Apple iPad 4 boasts a 9.7″ retina display, 10 hours of battery life per charge, 16GB of storage, and Wi-Fi activity. It’s practically as good as new!

Get the Apple iPad 4 9.7″ 16GB in black for $119.97 (reg. $134.99)

Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 – $83.95

This incredible color sensor can identify any color under the sun and link it to shades of your favorite paint brands like Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Farrow & Ball, and Sherwin Williams. You can even save your favorite colors and create palettes to use in the future.

Get the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 for $83.95 (reg. $99).

Bracelet & Earrings Made with Swarovski Elements: 4-Piece Jewelry Bundle (Silver) – $22.97

This four-piece jewelry set, which includes a sparkling tennis bracelet, huggie earrings, and two pairs of studs, all with Swarovski elements, can add a touch of class to any look, whether it’s a casual getup or evening wear.

Get the four-piece jewelry set in silver for $22.97 (reg. $24.99).

Hombli Smart Indoor Camera – $34.97

Whether you’re a few miles away at the office or across the globe on vacation, this camera lets you see what’s happening at home right from your phone. Boasting 1080p HD video, night vision, 2-way audio, and stellar storage capabilities, this camera ensures you’ll never feel out of touch again.

Get the Hombli Smart Indoor Camera for $34.97 (reg. 39.95).

ExoGun DreamPro Percussion Massage Device – $119.97

Deemed the world’s first 6-speed massage gun for maximum treatment options, this handheld tool uses Scientifically formulated percussions to effectively ease pain, improve performance, and speed up muscle recovery.

Get the ExoGun DreamPro Percussion Massage Device for $119.97 (reg. $149).

PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick – $190

Never let bad weather keep you from the golf course with this immersive game that takes you to real-life courses with photorealistic simulations. You can practice your swing and have fun playing against family and friends all from the comfort of your own living room.

Get the PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for $190 (reg. $249) with coupon code GOLF10.

Gourmia® GCM7800 Brewdini™ 5-Cup Cold Brew Coffee Maker – $110.97

While cold brewing typically takes anywhere from 12 to 14 hours, this coffee maker can do the same job in just a couple of minutes thanks to suction power that cuts extraction time while ensuring each cup keeps a super-rich flavor.

Get the Gourmia® GCM7800 Brewdini™ 5-Cup Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $110.97 (reg. $139).

Gourmia® GTF7350 6-in-1 Multi-Function Stainless Steel Air Fryer Oven – $74.97

Enjoy chicken wings, pizza, and burgers — all guilt-free — with this advanced air fryer that requires little to no oil to crisp all your favorite foods. Plus, it cooks everything up to 30% faster than other ovens thanks to its Express Heat System.

Get the Gourmia® GTF7350 6-in-1 Multi-Function Stainless Steel Air Fryer Oven for $74.97 (reg. $89.99).

Alpha GX Wave Bidet Seat (Round) – $245

With three wash modes, a warm dryer, and a soft white illumination light, this high-performance bidet will change the way you go to the bathroom forever.

Get the Alpha GX Wave Bidet Seat for $245 (reg. $399).

XC Security Camera – $39.97

This award-winning security has it all, from 360-degree panning and HD video to sound and motion detection. And since it’s compatible with Alexa, you can control it with your voice alone.

Get the XC Security Camera for $39.97 (reg. $43.99).

Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor – $179.99

Improve your productivity by 50% with this attachable monitor that hooks right onto your laptop! Completely portable, this screen boasts dual-sided sliding with 270-degree rotation and even has a presentation mode.

Get the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor for $179.99 (reg. $249) when you use the code SAVEDUEXPRO.

ChronoWatch Multi-Function Smart Watch (Black) – $34.97

Stay on track to your fitness goals with this multi-functional smartwatch that tracks your daily steps, heart rate, calories burned, and more. It’s also sweat and waterproof, and you can control your calls and music with just a few taps.

Get the ChronoWatch Multi-Function Smart Watch in black for $34.97 (reg. $44.99).

Winc Wine Delivery: $155 of Credit for 12 Bottles – $84.97

Stock up for the holidays with this exclusive wine club that uses your personal preferences to curate wines ideal for your taste. And the best part? They deliver it right to your door.

Get $155 of credit for 12 bottles of wine with Winc Wine Delivery for $84.99 (reg. $93.99).

Firepod: Portable Multi-Functional Pizza Oven – $299.97

Successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, this portable gadget serves as a stellar pizza cooker, a BBQ grill, and a hot-rock cooker.

Get the Firepod: Portable Multi-Functional Pizza Oven for $299.97 (reg. $349.99).

Actigun: Percussion Massager – $64.97

Boasting 1,200 to 3,300 percussions per minute and a built-in AI smart chip, this massager can adjust its strength to perfectly fit your needs. Plus, it’s super comfortable to hold and it can significantly ease muscle pain and improve performance with regular use.

Get the Actigun: Percussion Massager for $64.99 (reg. $69.99).

Actigun 2.0: Percussion Massager (Black) – $104.97

With 1,800 to 4,200 percussions per minute and four dynamic massage heads, you can provide different muscle groups with healing, pain-relieving movements at a moment’s notice. And thanks to its built-in AI chip, you can completely customize your massage sessions.

Get the Actigun 2.0: Percussion Massager in black for $104.97 (reg. $127.95)

LVL Shave Co: Ultimate Neckline Grooming Set – $36.99

Shave your neckline without any extra assistance in just 15 seconds with this one-of-a-kind personal groomer. Easy to maneuver and super lightweight, you can take it with you anywhere.

Get the LVL SHave Co: Ultimate Neckline Grooming Set for $36.99 (reg. $49).

RokBlok: The World’s Smallest Wireless Record Player V1.5 – $84.97

Spin your favorite 33 ⅓ & 45 RPM vinyl records and wirelessly send them through your go-to Bluetooth speakers. Measuring at just 4 x 2 inches long, you can easily fit this player anywhere and experience larger than life sound.

Get the RokBlok: The World’s Smallest Wireless Record Player V1.5 for $84.97 (reg. $89.95).

3.7QT Digital Programmable Touch Screen Air Fryer – $69.97

Thanks to its rapid air circulation technology and seven handy cooking presets, you can whip up French fries, chicken, steak, shrimp, baked goods, and more! And since you need little to no oil, you can easily cut calories without sacrificing taste.

Get the 3.7QT Digital Programmable Touch Screen Air Fryer for $69.97 (reg. $82.99).

Car Dash Cam with Wi-Fi & App – $30.97

From fender benders to particularly scenic drives, this dash cam captures everything that happens on the road you’re driving on. And with its wide-angle lens, you’ll capture everything no matter what time of day or night it is.

Get the Car Dash Cam with Wi-Fi and the accompanying app for $30.97 (reg. $44.99).

IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset – $74.97

Designed for many skin types, even those with sensitive skin, this laser uses Intense Pulsed Light Technology to permanently remove unwanted hair. While overall treatment can vary from person to person, you can expect to start seeing hair reduction after just three to four weeks of use!

Get the IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset for $74.97 (reg. $99.99).

Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner – $189.97

With a 150-minute run time, anti-collision sensors, and Gyroptic navigation, this smart vacuum can clean your house more efficiently than ever. You can even set a cleaning schedule with the accompanying Kyvol app.

Get the Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $189.97 (reg. $219.99).

EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds – $42.97

Thanks to the buds’ custom-built composite cellulose drivers and enhanced 4-microphone call technology, you’ll experience superior sound without ever being bothered by surrounding noise. Plus, the earbuds’ battery, along with the accompanying charging case, can give you a whopping 35 hours of continuous listening power!

Get the EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds for $42.97 (reg. $54.99).

JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – $169.97

From its 2-in-1 dust brush capable of cleaning both wood and carpeted floors to its noise-optimized brushless motor, this vacuum cleaner is a must-have in any household. It even comes with a dual-charging wall mount and cleaning accessories.

Get the JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $169.97 (reg. $189.99).

Mini Portable Fascia Massage Gun – $49.97

With four dynamic speed levels, six hours of run time, and an ultra-portable design, this massage gun can deliver serious pain relief whenever you need it.

Get the Mini Portable Fascia Massage Gun for $49.97 (reg. $69.99).

FusionX Heated Massage Gun – $159.97

Thanks to this massage gun’s heated vibration technology and ergonomic design, you can experience deep, penetrating ease of pain, stiffness, and knots, no matter how hard-to-reach the area is.

Get the FusionX Heated Massage Gun for $159.97 (reg. $199.99).

Carbon SnoreX™ 8-in-1 Cooling Pillow – $44.97

This unique pillow can put a stop to snoring, muscle stiffness, and even night sweats thanks to its combination of carbon bamboo charcoal, memory foam, and dual armrests.

Get the Carbon SnoreX™ 8-in-1 Cooling Pillow for $44.97 (reg. $58.99).

Microplastic-Free Spring Salt Bundle – $22.99

Free of any microplastics or other human pollution, this spring salt comprised of coarse grains and natural mineral content adds just the right pinch of flavor to your favorite dishes.

Get the Microplastic-Free Spring Salt Bundle for $22.99 (reg. $28).

The Luxe Pillow® (Polyester Gel Fiber) – $79.99

Hypoallergenic and boasting anti-bacterial features, this super comfortable down-alternative pillow ensures you’ll always wake up refreshed and well-rested.

Get The Luxe Pillow® for $79.99 (reg. $79).

Fenne Hair Dryer – $44.97

Save major time and money with this luxury hair tool that gives you smooth, frizz-free locks without you ever having to step foot in a salon.

Get the Fenne hair Dryer for $44.97 (reg. $49.99).

MILANO Stainless Steel Stovetop Espresso Maker (Black) – $49.97

Capable of brewing richer, thicker coffee than your typical electric coffee percolator, this stainless steel espresso maker adds some major sophistication to your typical morning coffee. And you’ll save major bucks by skipping your daily visits to the coffee shop.

Get the MILANO Stainless Steel Stovetop Espresso Maker in black for $49.97 (reg. $60).

TourBox: The Ultimate Controller for Creators – $129.97

Whether you’re drawing, editing, or retouching, this genius tool improves your productivity and streamlines your tasks as you switch from one digital medium to another. Plus, it’s compatible with both macOS and Windows.

Get the TourBox: The Ultimate Controller for Creators for $129.97 (reg. $149.99).

Somnox Sleep Robot – $449.97

Cuddle up to the sleep robot, a device designed to help you get better sleep by integrating different breathing exercises and practices into your nightly routine. From white noise to guided meditation, this drug-free sleep aid is a game-changer.

Get the Somnox Sleep Robot for $449.97 (reg. $600).

Yedi 6.8Qt Evolution Air Fryer – $109.97

Cook meals the entire family can enjoy in a fraction of the time it usually takes with this user-friendly air fryer! From its stainless steel design to its safe ceramic components, this thing will make cooking enjoyable again.

Get the Yedi 6.8Qt Evolution Air Fryer for $109.97 (reg. $119.99).

Aizome Sheet Set – $199.99

Dermatologist tested and made of organic materials, these sheets are hypoallergenic, anti-bacterial, and designed to regulate your temperature no matter the season.

Get the Aizome Sheet Set for $199.99 (reg. $279).

Aurora Borealis 3-Piece Set with Swarovski Crystals + Luxe Box – $24.97

Add a touch of sparkle to any look with this stunning three-piece set that includes a pair of earrings, an 8″ bracelet, and an 18″ necklace, all boasting Swarovski crystals and 18K white-gold plating. And each piece is hypoallergenic and safe for those with sensitive skin.

Get the Aurora Borealis 3-Piece Set with Swarovski Crystals + Luxe Box for $24.97 (reg. $39.99).

