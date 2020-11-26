Thanksgiving Is A Great Time For Family, Football And Copious Amounts Of Beer

It’s Thanksgiving, and that means it’s one of the best days of the year.

Thanksgiving is a special day where we set everything aside to focus on family, football and consuming more beer than recommended by any doctor on the planet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As a Detroit Lions fan, it’s the one day of the year where the spotlight of the NFL is on my team. Generally speaking, we lose, but it’s still our day!

After watching the Lions disappoint and break my heart, I generally head outside with a nice beer buzz and my football.

From there, the family earns glory in the backyard. In case you’re wondering how serious football games on Thanksgiving can get, I’ve seen friendly games turn physical in the snap of some fingers.

We’re not messing around when it comes to winning on Thanksgiving. If you’re not willing to put your body on the line, then don’t even take the damn field.

So, on this glorious day, make sure the football is inflated and ready to roll, make sure there’s plenty of beer on ice, some great food ready to eat and have yourself a hell of a day.

It’s never a bad day in America when you get to spend it with family and friends!