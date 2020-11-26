We’ve Done The Research: Check Out These Jaw-Dropping Black Friday Deals For Kids Of All Ages

We know finding the perfect gift for your child can be difficult. Because there’s so many toys out there not the market, it can be exhausting to look and see what your little one would like best! This Black Friday, we’ve done the research and found the best holiday gifts for your kid without breaking the bank. Check them out below!

Ages One Through Six

Every little kid loves to explore. I remember when I was young a kinetic sand started to become popular. It was the coolest thing and everyone wanted it! It has the feeling of sculpting abilities of wet sand, but none of the dreaded mess. Your purchase will come with two pounds of kinetic sand and 10 different tools. Your child is bound to create mesmerizing sand creations with this toy. And parents! It’s also a great stress reliever! Get it when you click here for only $14.97.

If your little princess loves get glammed up with makeup and dresses, then she’ll adore this My First Make Up Kit! This non-toxic and easily washable make up kit includes: nail polish, lipstick, a blush trio, glitter lip glosses, eye shadow, and eye brow pencil, bushes, and a super cute tote! This set is great for solo play and playing dress up with her friends. Your daughter’s creativity will be nurtured while looking absolutely glamorous! Get this product for only $13.70 when you click here.

My four-year-old niece and nephew have these blocks and absolutely love them! They are stimulating for their brains and fuel their imaginations. These magnets are fairly large in size in order for your little one to build large projects. With 130 pieces, you’d think clean up would get messy. However, clean up is a total breeze! Just simply collapse the structure your chid has built. All of the blocks stick together and can easily be stored in any bag or bin. The recommended age of this toy is three years old and up. Right now, get this magnetic block set for only $49.29 by clicking here.

If your little girl loves creating, this gift will be a huge hit. The GAMZOO build-your-own floral bouquet play set comes with more than 150 vibrantly colored pieces. The plastic used for this product is BPA free and eco-friendly. Let your daughter’s imagination run wild with endless flower combinations. This product is recommended for girls ages two to six. Put a massive smile on her face this holiday season and get this toy here for only $34.00!

Ages Seven Through Twelve

Ok, even I have to admit, this looks pretty cool! The Rollplay 12V Nighthawk Electric Ride-On Toy is the ultimate holiday gift for your favorite little daredevil. Reaching speeds on up to six miles per hour, this toy is easily controllable thanks to it’s unique lean-in steering technique. Your child can maneuver around any obstacle for up to two hours at a time! Because of its sleek, low-profile design, a safety flag that attaches to the cart is included. This product is suitable for those up to 110lbs. Parents will be glad to know this toy only weighs about 20lbs, so you can fit it in the back of your car no problem! Get this product for just $137.49 when you click here.

This wireless bluetooth karaoke microphone is the #1 Best Seller in Kids’ Karaoke Machines. Your kids will love the way the 48 LED colored lights flicker to the beat of their music. Great for solo play and playing with friends, they are able to record their voices and and also listen to their favorite tunes! If your boy or girl loves to sing along to the hit songs of today, they’ll undoubtedly love this product! Get it when you click here for $31.99!

If your boy is obsessed with the video game Fortnite, as many are, he’ll be thrilled to receive this action figure set! This set includes four, four-inch Wild Card action figures: Diamond, Club, Heart, and Spade. There are several corresponding accessories for each of the figures (seen above). Make your child’s all-time favorite video game come to life this year when you get him the Fortnite Squad Mode 4 Action Figure Pack! Get this incredible deal by clicking here for only $27.99!

Alright, now this is cool! Laser tag is one of the few activities boys and girls alike love to do. And hey, even adults like it! With this rechargeable laster tag set, all you have to do is strap on your vest, grab your laser gun, check your ammo, and let the games begin! Your kids can play about eight intense games of laser tag in a 30 minute time span on a full charge. This laser tag set is very safe for you children, as it uses infrared lights, not real laser rays! Players can tag each other from a distance of 150ft! So whether you’re playing in your backyard or basement, the kids will have a blast. You can switch the settings on your gun into four separate modes: laser, rocket, automatic, and pistol. How the game works is everyone starts out with a certain amount of lives. If you get “tagged” by your opponent’s “laser”, your lives will decrease. Depending on the setting of your gun, you will have a different amount of lives taken each time. Sounds awesome, right? The recommended age for this toy is eight and older. Get this product here for only $199.99!

