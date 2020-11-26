Wisconsin Opens The College Basketball Season With A 77-67 Win Over Eastern Illinois

The Wisconsin Badgers earned our first victory of the season Wednesday night with a 77-67 win over Eastern Illinois.

While the final score might have only been 10 points, the Badgers were in complete control of the season opener against the Panthers from start to finish. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Was it always pretty? No, but Nate Reuvers put up and Ben Carlson came off the bench to chip in another 13.

You can watch the full highlights from the game below.

Was it the prettiest victory? Not even close, but it was the opener after a very strange offseason and lead up to the first game of the season.

Reuvers looked solid, Carlson lived up to the hype, and we earned the win. At the end of the day, all that matters is walking off the court with a W.

Now, I get paid to tell the truth, and the truth of the matter is that we still have miles to improve. We shot under 43% Wednesday night and we shot 30.4% from three. That’s not going to get it done against legit teams.

It just won’t. The Badgers need to shoot much better against the elite teams we’ll be playing down the stretch.

Now, we prepare to play Arkansas–Pine Bluff this Friday night. It should be a fun one!