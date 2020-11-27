20 Must-Have Products For Your Dog Or Cat On Sale For Black Friday Prices

Just because they have tails doesn’t mean they aren’t considered real family members — and just like the rest of your crew, they deserve a little extra love during the holidays! If you’re looking for some awesome products your dogs and cats can enjoy, this list will give you some awesome gift ideas. And the best part? You can save an additional 20% off when you use the coupon code BFSAVE20 at check-out!

“The Fat Cat” Cat Backpack – $95.99

Give your kitty a peek at the outside world! With ample ventilation and durable materials, your cat can travel anywhere with you safely and comfortably — and right on your back!

Get “The Fat Cat” Cat Backpack for $95.99 (reg. $119.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Allergy Test My Pet Kit – $55.99

Uncover environmental and dietary factors that could be infringing on little Fido’s well being, from household cleaning items to common foods and allergens.

Get the Allergy Test My Pet Kit for $55.99 (reg. $69.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Embark Dog DNA Test Kit – $139.99

In three super-easy steps, you can test for up to 350 different breeds, trace your dog’s ancestry all the way back to its grandparents, and even connect with present relatives who are already in the database!

Get the Embark Dog DNA Test Kit for $139.99 (reg. $174.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

FurZapper® Pet Hair Remover for Clothes & Laundry: 2-Pack – $10.39

Simply pop this innovative product into your washer and/or dryer, and it collects lint and pet hair from your clothes, linens, and more without using any chemicals at all.

Get a two-pack of FurZapper® Pet Hair Remover for Clothes & Laundry for $10.39 (reg. $12.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

EZ-PET Retractable Leash with Bag Dispenser – $15.99

Give your arm a break with a leash that lets your pup roam free without you ever losing control. It even comes with 20 poop bags and a handy attachable dispenser.

Get the EZ-PET Retractable Leash and Bag Dispenser for $15.99 (reg. $19.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

EZ-PET Shampoo Dispensing Grooming Brush – $12.79

With this brush that gently massages as it cleans, your pup will actually start to look forward to bathtime. Simply pour the shampoo in the brush for an easy scrubbing experience you both can enjoy.

Get the EZ-PET Shampoo Dispensing Grooming Brush for $12.79 (reg. $15.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

EZ-PET Smart Programmable Automatic Feeder – $63.99

Stop planning your day around feeding times with this programmable feeder that dispenses food for your four-legged housemate without you even having to be home. You can control everything from the accompanying app, making things easier than ever.

Get the EZ-PET Smart Programmable Automatic Feeder for $63.99 (reg. $79.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test Plus Full Genetic Screening – $143.19

Find out all the breeds present in your dog’s DNA and receive a comprehensive report revealing any potential health risks or physical traits you can expect to see with 99.97% accuracy.

Get the DNA MY Dog Breed Identification Test Plus Full Genetic Screening for $143.19 (reg. $178.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Wicked Ball: Interactive Toy for Cats – $34.36

Raising over a million bucks on Indiegogo, this interactive toy provides your favorite felines with up to eight continuous hours of playtime. Boasting three levels of interaction and an intelligent companion mode that delivers a balance of breaks and playtime, your little kitty will never feel bored or lonely again.

Get the Wicket Ball: Interactive Toy for Cats for $34.36 (reg. $42.95) with the code BFSAVE20.

Wickedbone: Smart Interactive Dog Toy – $55.96

Trade out messy, short-lived bones for this bone-shaped interactive gaming device! With nine interactive modes that you can control with a virtual joystick on your phone, your dog will enjoy hours of entertainment.

Get the Wickedbone: Smart Interactive Dog Toy for $55.96 (reg. 69.95) with the code BFSAVE20.

Automatic Ball Launcher & Dog Feeder – $34.36

For those days when playing fetch with the dog just isn’t in the cards, this automatic ball launcher lets your dog run and collect a ball without you lifting a finger! The device also dishes out treats as your dog plays, stimulating them intellectually and keeping them in good physical shape.

Get the Automatic Ball Launcher and Dog Feeder for $34.36 (reg. $42.95) with the code BFSAVE20.

VentiFresh ECO: Next Generation Odor Eliminator – $35.99

Modeled after NASA’s use of photocatalyst technology in the International Space Station, this portable gadget breaks down nasty odors, like the ones coming from your cat’s litter box, completely eliminating them from the air.

Get the VentiFresh ECO: Next Generation Odor Eliminator for $35.99 (reg. $44.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Pet Grooming Glove Ideal Brush & Massage Tool-Perfect for Cats & Dogs – Red – $7.19

Stop falling pet hair in its tracks with this easy-to-hold groom glove that captures loose hair and furballs as you pet your four-legged housemates. And unlike other brushes and combs out there, this device is super gentle, making the brushing experience an enjoyable one.

Get the Pet Grooming Glove Ideal Brush & Massage Tool-Perfect for Cats & Dogs in red for $7.19 (reg. $8.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Dragon Ball Cat Cave (Pink) – $26.39

Moisture-proof, changeable, and foldable, this little cat tunnel provides your pet with comfort and security, and since it’s made with wool felt and short-haired PV velvet, it’s super cozy during the chilly winter months.

Get the Dragon Ball Cat Cave in pink for $26.39 (reg. $32.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Wickman Dog Sofa – $79.99

A step up from your typical dog bed, this premium dog sofa provides your pup with ultimate comfort. Plus, you can easily remove and wash its surface material, and the bed is designed to stay elevated to prevent any moisture from accumulating on your floor.

Get the Wickman Dog Sofa for $79.99 (reg. $99.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Pebble Smart® Doggie Doorbell – $20.79

Designed for either outside or inside your home, this doorbell lets your dog tell you when it wants to go in or out, making door-scratching a thing of the past. Plus, it comes with an extra treat-holder for easy training and takes seconds to install.

Get the Pebble Smart® Doggie Doorbell for $20.79 (reg. $25.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Puppy Trek® Board Game – $20.79

Not only is this board game super fun and challenging for your kiddos, but it also helps encourage a love for animals as they follow a group of pups on a wild adventure to find their way home. It also puts their mental and physical skills to the test as they have a blast playing with their friends.

Get the Puppy Treck® Board Game for $20.79 (reg. $25.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Arf Pets Memory Training Puzzle Toy – $39.99

Take the pain out of training your pup with this innovative device that’s designed to encourage memory improvement and exercise with increasing difficulty levels and treat rewards. Great for both cats or dogs, this gadget is a great way to challenge their intellect and give them something fun to do.

Get the Arf Pets memory Training Puzzle Toy for $39.99 (reg. $49.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

SiftEase Litter Box Cleaner – $31.99

A welcome alternative to scooping poop out of the litter box, this innovative product holds clean litter conveniently in a box that’s seven inches deep, allowing you to sift dirty litter through its lid. This process eliminates odor significantly since dirty litter can no longer spread around in surrounding clean litter, contaminating more than it has to.

Get the SiftEase Litter Box Cleaner for $31.99 (reg. $39.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Cute Cat House Bed – $27.19

Boasting super-soft, plushy material and 360 degrees of coverage, this cat bed gives your kitty much-appreciated comfort and privacy. And its no-skid bottom ensures it’ll stay in place as your cat uses it.

Get the Cute Cat House Bed for $27.19 (reg. $33.99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Prices subject to change.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.