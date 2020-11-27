Trump: Biden Must ‘Prove’ His 80,000,000 Votes Weren’t ‘Illegally Obtained’

President Donald Trump appeared to walk back his Thursday commitment to a peaceful transfer of power with a Friday morning tweet.

Trump, on his way to a round of golf at Trump National Golf Club, wrote that President-elect Joe Biden “Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous “80,000,000 votes” were not fraudulently or illegally obtained.”

“When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud,” the president continued. “He’s got a big unsolvable problem!” (RELATED: ‘Certainly I Will’ — Trump Says He’ll Vacate White House If Biden Wins Electoral College Vote)

Trump originally said during a pool spray on Thanksgiving that he “certainly” will vacate the White House if the Electoral College declares Biden the victor of the 2020 election. It was his first time taking questions since Election Day.

He claimed later Thursday night that the “Fake News Media coordinates so that the real message” of his press appearance “never gets out.”

“Primary point made was that the 2020 Election was RIGGED, and that I WON!”

While fielding questions Thursday, Trump additionally expressed concern that Georgia Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will also be “robbed” in the upcoming January runoffs.

“You have a fraudulent system,” he continued before announcing he will hold a rally supporting Loeffler and Perdue in Georgia on December 5. “I think it’s very dangerous.”

