Former CIA Director John O. Brennan Says Murder Of Iranian Nuclear Scientist Was ‘A Criminal Act’

CIA Director Brennan Addresses Global Security Forum In Washington

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Brianna Lyman Reporter
Former CIA Director John O. Brennan said the killing of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi was a “criminal act” and “highly reckless” while warning Iran not to retaliate in a tweet Friday.

“This was a criminal act & highly reckless. It risks lethal retaliation & a new round of regional conflict. Iranian leaders would be wise to wait for the return of responsible American leadership on the global stage & to resist the urge to respond against perceived culprits.”

In a series of follow-up tweets, Brennan appeared to suggest the murder of Fakhrizadeh was an “act of state-sponsored terrorism.” (RELATED: ‘If You F**k Around With Us’: Trump Warns Iran Not To Screw Around With The US)

Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi was reportedly assassinated Friday morning in Northern Iran, according to a claim made by the Iranian state-run media. Iran has blamed Israel, although no country or group has taken responsibility for Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi’s death.

The scientist was alleged to be in charge of Iran’s nuclear weapons program and was subject to both American and United Nations sanctions for his role in Iran’s nuclear program.