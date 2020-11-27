Former CIA Director John O. Brennan Says Murder Of Iranian Nuclear Scientist Was ‘A Criminal Act’

Former CIA Director John O. Brennan said the killing of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi was a “criminal act” and “highly reckless” while warning Iran not to retaliate in a tweet Friday.

“This was a criminal act & highly reckless. It risks lethal retaliation & a new round of regional conflict. Iranian leaders would be wise to wait for the return of responsible American leadership on the global stage & to resist the urge to respond against perceived culprits.”

Iranian leaders would be wise to wait for the return of responsible American leadership on the global stage & to resist the urge to respond against perceived culprits. https://t.co/0uZhyBTM3S — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 27, 2020

In a series of follow-up tweets, Brennan appeared to suggest the murder of Fakhrizadeh was an “act of state-sponsored terrorism.” (RELATED: ‘If You F**k Around With Us’: Trump Warns Iran Not To Screw Around With The US)

I do not know whether a foreign government authorized or carried out the the murder of Fakhrizadeh. Such an act of state-sponsored terrorism would be a flagrant violation of international law & encourage more governments to carry out lethal attacks against foreign officials. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 27, 2020

Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi was reportedly assassinated Friday morning in Northern Iran, according to a claim made by the Iranian state-run media. Iran has blamed Israel, although no country or group has taken responsibility for Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi’s death.

Site of the attack, according to #Iran semi-official news agency: https://t.co/AM4LlQLsXZ — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) November 27, 2020

Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators Iran calls on int’l community—and especially EU—to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) November 27, 2020

The scientist was alleged to be in charge of Iran’s nuclear weapons program and was subject to both American and United Nations sanctions for his role in Iran’s nuclear program.