Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Nov 21, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Pete Thamel, the Buckeyes issued a release late Friday afternoon announcing that day wouldn’t coach against Illinois after the positive test. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full release below.

The bad news seriously never ends when it comes to coronavirus. It never ends. Ohio State already had coronavirus issues, and the man now tasked with running the program has tested positive for COVID.

At some point, you just have to wonder when the chaos will finally end. It certainly doesn’t look like it’ll be over soon.

The good news is that the game against Illinois looks like it will happen, despite all the issues OSU is dealing with.

At least that’s something to smile about. Given all the ongoing issues, I’ll take wins where I can find them!

Let’s hope nothing changes between now and Saturday at 12:00 EST when the teams take the field. The last thing we need is another postponed game.