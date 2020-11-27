Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Pete Thamel, the Buckeyes issued a release late Friday afternoon announcing that day wouldn't coach against Illinois after the positive test.

You can read the full release below.

Ryan Day has tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/sJTBEoUANJ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 27, 2020

The bad news seriously never ends when it comes to coronavirus. It never ends. Ohio State already had coronavirus issues, and the man now tasked with running the program has tested positive for COVID.

At some point, you just have to wonder when the chaos will finally end. It certainly doesn’t look like it’ll be over soon.

OhioState update: Ryan Day has tested positive. He is in isolation and will not travel to Illinois or coach the team this week. Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Larry Johnson will serve as interim head coach of the Buckeyes on Saturday. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 27, 2020

The good news is that the game against Illinois looks like it will happen, despite all the issues OSU is dealing with.

At least that’s something to smile about. Given all the ongoing issues, I’ll take wins where I can find them!

Ryan Day joins Nick Saban…as CFP hopeful coaches who have tested positive this week https://t.co/JeLqjUoxHf — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 27, 2020

Let’s hope nothing changes between now and Saturday at 12:00 EST when the teams take the field. The last thing we need is another postponed game.