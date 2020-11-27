Trump Urges Supporters Not To Boycott Georgia Senate Elections

President Donald Trump urged his supporters not to boycott the upcoming runoff Senate elections in Georgia on Friday, saying a boycott would be “playing right into the hands” of Democrats.

Trump made the comment hours after announcing that he will travel to Georgia to campaign for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are seeking to defend their seats against challenging Democrats. Republicans currently hold 50 seats in the Senate, meaning both Perdue and Loeffler would have to lose for Democrats to match the party in the chamber.

“No, the 2020 Election was a total scam, we won by a lot (and will hopefully turn over the fraudulent result), but we must get out and help David and Kelly, two GREAT people. Otherwise we are playing right into the hands of some very sick people. I will be in Georgia on Saturday!” Trump wrote.

Some of Trump’s supporters in Georgia and across the country have called for a boycott of the runoff elections as a protest over Trump’s accusations of widespread voter fraud. The Trump campaign has yet to put forward concrete evidence of fraud, and it’s legal challenges have been unsuccessful so far. (RELATED: Judge Orders Halt To Certification Of Pennsylvania Election Results After State Already Certified Them)

Trump will travel to Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 5, to campaign for the two Republican senators, who are squaring off against Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

While Trump is willing to support his party members, he still has not conceded the presidential election and continues to allege the result was “fraudulent.” Nevertheless, he confirmed Thursday that he will “certainly” leave the White House if the Electoral College certifies President-Elect Joe Biden as the winner.