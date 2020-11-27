Trump Campaign Hit With Yet Another Legal Defeat In Pennsylvania

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals rejected President Donald Trump’s most recent attempt to push forward election fraud claims in Pennsylvania on Friday, dealing the campaign yet another legal defeat.

The appeals court upheld a lower court’s dismissal of the Trump campaign lawsuit, which calls for throwing out categories of mail-in ballots. In addition to killing the suit, the ruling also does away with any possibility of an injunction to overturn the certification of Pennsylvania’s election results, which declared President-elect Joe Biden the winner early this week. (RELATED: Judge Orders Halt To Certification Of Pennsylvania Election Results After State Already Certified Them)

The Third Cir. has rejected Trump’s appeal. Decisively. “Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.” pic.twitter.com/cLSY9cZkSh — Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 27, 2020

The court also says Trump can’t get an injunction to overturn Pennsylvania’s election results. “The campaign’s claims have no merit,” it says. “Tossing out millions of mail-in votes would be drastic and unprecedented, disenfranchising a huge swath of the electorate.” pic.twitter.com/xxB0200M0c — Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 27, 2020

Trump has tapped former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani to lead the legal efforts in his remaining election lawsuits, though the challenges are dwindling. Trump has not conceded the election and continues to insist the election was “fraudulent,” but he confirmed Thursday that he would leave the White House if the Electoral College certifies Biden the winner.

Trump has now turned his attention toward the upcoming runoff elections in Georgia, which will decide the layout of the U.S. Senate. Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are both defending their seats against Democratic challengers. Republicans currently hold 50 seats, meaning Democrats would have to unseat both Loeffler and Perdue to match Republicans in the chamber.

Trump will travel to Georgia to campaign for the paid on Dec. 5, and he’s urged his supporters not to boycott the election out of anger surrounding alleged fraud.