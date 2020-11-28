15 Black Friday Deals On Wireless Headphones From Sony, Beats, Sennheiser, And More

Black Friday is the perfect day to shop for your next set of cans. If you’re looking for a pair that delivers a tremendous sound and zero distractions, you’ve come to the right place. Lo and behold, here are 15 options to choose from, and they’re all on sale for an extra 20% off with the coupon code BFSAVE20.

TRNDlabs Ventura Wireless Headphones

Get style, comfort, and quality all in one device. This pair allows you to listen to your playlists and podcasts the way you want with its Bluetooth capabilities, longer battery life, and stylish high-end leather finish. Plus, with 40mm drivers, these headphones deliver premium sonics like no other.

Get the TRNDlabs Ventura Wireless Headphones for $27.99 (Reg. $99) with the code BFSAVE20.

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Enjoy your favorite beats or watch your favorite shows with no outside noise interruption thanks to this pair’s Bluetooth 5.0 noise-canceling feature. With double the battery life, they offer the convenience of enjoying your jamming sessions way longer. Best of all, they’re equipped with Sound2.0™ technology with aptX for goosebump-inducing audio.

Get the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $59.98 (Reg. $259) with the code BFSAVE20.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 Wireless ANC Headphones

These bad boys are just the latest addition to Sennheiser’s ground-breaking, premium headphone range. Enjoy balanced depth and precision of studio-quality audio anytime, anywhere with aptX™ tech, as well as superior comfort thanks to the built-in genuine leather head strap and premium earcups. With active noise cancelation, you can tune out the world anytime you wish.

Get the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $319.99 (Reg. $399) with the code BFSAVE20.

Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Get the premium listening experience you deserve with these headphones equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX™ technology. Engineered from decades of stage and studio experience, these headphones will provide you a pure listening experience anywhere you go. They also offer a noise-cancellation mode to eliminate distractions, along with an environmental mode so you can hear the outside world while enjoying your jams.

Get the Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $319.20 (Reg. $499) with the code BFSAVE20.

EVEN H4 Wireless Headphones with EarPrint Technology

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind listening experience with the EVEN H4 that’s rated 4.3/5 stars on Amazon. Thanks to their patented EarPrint Technology, these headphones learn and adapt to your unique hearing profile for the ultimate personalized music experience. They even boast 40mm Beryllium-coated drivers, ensuring dynamic full-range sound reproduction every time.

Get the EVEN H4 Wireless Headphones with EarPrint Technology for $79.99 (Reg. $99) with the code BFSAVE20.

Mu6 Space 1: Smart Active Noise Cancellation Headphones

Block out any unnecessary noise with the Mu6 Space 1. This pair allows you to block out your environment so you can focus on what you’re listening to with no interruptions. If you still want to be aware of your surroundings, you can always turn on the transparency mode to let all the sound in.

Get the Mu6 Space 1: Smart Active Noise Cancellation Headphones for $96.78 (Reg. $149) with the code BFSAVE20.

Mu6 Space 2: Smart Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

Immerse yourself in a rich and powerful listening experience with the Mu6 Space 2. An Indiegogo hit, it lets you enjoy the industry-leading active noise-canceling headphones for up to 24 hours with its superb sound, smart touch, and so much more. They’re also foldable in different ways, allowing for easy storage and carry.

Get the Mu6 Space 2: Smart Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $131.99 (Reg. $199) with the code BFSAVE20.

Sony MDRXB450AP/B

Enjoy superior bass sound quality with the Sony MDRXB450AP/B Extra Bass On-Ear Headphones. These headphones aren’t just convenient, but they also pack a punch in delivering big sound without breaking a sweat. With a New Open Box rating, you can score a good-as-new pair at a fraction of the original retail price.

Get the Sony MDRXB450AP/B for $24.68 (Reg. $82) with the code BFSAVE20.

Sony XB650BT

Let loose and enjoy your favorite tunes with this pair that boasts 30mm drivers, resulting in a powerful, clear sound with extra bass. These headphones also allow you to cut the cord and enjoy a hands-free wireless experience and utter flexibility.

Get the Sony XB650BT for $50.36 (Reg. $133) with the code BFSAVE20.

Sony ZX220BT

Enjoy your favorite playlists, shows, and even podcasts with the Sony ZX220BT. Wirelessly stream your favorites and take control because these headphones can be easily paired with your favorite devices. With 1.18″ dome drivers, they deliver dynamic sound even from compact, lightweight units.

Get the Sony ZX220BT for $76 (Reg. $97) with the code BFSAVE20.

Sony MDR-RF912RK

Zone out and tune in with the Sony MDR-RF912RK that features a wireless, noise-reducing system that delivers high quality, detailed sound with a range of up to 150 feet. You can focus on your tunes without any distractions, and experience dynamic sonics thanks to the built-in 40mm drivers. Ideal for binge-watching, you can listen longer with up to 13 hours of battery life and enjoy comfort with the self-adjusting headband.

Get the Sony MDR-RF912RK for $28.80 (Reg. $113) with the code BFSAVE20.

Drive ANC1000 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

A new dimension of sound awaits you with the Drive ANC1000 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones. With its NoiseHush Technology, you can expect a superior immersive sound that prevents outside noise intervention. Plus, with a comfortable over-ear design and up to 30 hours of ANC playtime, it provides you the ultimate music experience.

Get the Sony MDR-RF912RK for $75.99 (Reg. $129) with the code BFSAVE20.

JBL T600BTNC

These flat-folding, lightweight, and compact headphones will change your everyday listening habit. Designed with active noise cancellation and 32mm JBL drivers, you can enjoy a more immersive listening experience. With an additional detachable cable included, you can listen to your jams endlessly in wired mode, too.

Get the JBL T600BTNC for $103.99 (Reg. $219) with the code BFSAVE20.

TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Choose the listening experience that works for you with the TaoTronics Hybrid Active. These headphones cover three modes: travel, office, and ambient mode – all of which present a unique listening experience without compromising the quality of the sound. Rated 4.3/5 stars on Amazon, they’re also capable of blocking out ambient noise while retaining human voice, making them perfect for calls.

Get the TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $71.99 (Reg. $107) with the code BFSAVE20.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Immerse yourself in a world of rich sounds with a pair of Beats Solo3 Wireless. These award-winning wireless on-ear headphones allow you to feel your music with fine-tuned acoustics that maximizes clarity, breadth, and balance. Delivering 40 hours of battery life and boasting a 5-minute charge, it’s no wonder it’s gotten an impressive 4.7/5 rating on Amazon.

Get the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $127.99 (Reg. $199) with the code BFSAVE20.

