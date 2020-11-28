It’s Another Amazing Day Of College Football In America

We made it to another great Saturday of college football in America.

After several more days of bad news in the world of college football, Saturday has arrived and I’m ready to start cracking beers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

We’ve lost more games because of coronavirus, but I’m not going to allow my spirits to get too low. It’s still Saturday and college football is on TV.

It’s important in life to make the most of the circumstances you find yourself in. We could sit here and pout about the fact games aren’t happening.

We could sit here and complain about how the Badgers season is pretty much over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

However, I refuse to let the negativity crush my spirit. There are plenty of great games, the food will be great today and the beer is cold.

If you’re not willing to get amped up with all those great things on the table, then you’re not the kind of person I want in my life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball)

So, let’s crack open a few cold ones and have ourselves a great Saturday!