Lab Issue Causes 1,300 False Positive COVID Tests In UK

More than 1,300 people in the U.K. were wrongly told that they tested positive for COVID-19 after a lab error at the government’s NHS Test and Trace System, Reuters reports.

“NHS Test and Trace has contacted 1,311 individuals who were incorrectly told that the result of COVID-19 tests, taken between Nov. 19 and Nov. 23, were positive. An issue with a batch of testing chemicals meant their test results were void,” a department spokesman told Reuters in a statement.

“Swift action was taken to notify those affected and they have been asked to take another test, and to continue to self-isolate if they have symptoms,” the statement continued.

The statement said the testing issue was an “isolated incident” and it is under investigation, Reuters reported.

UK testing error wrongly tells 1,300 people they have coronavirus https://t.co/mTHB4Bg3CX pic.twitter.com/ProWdXcd1k — Reuters (@Reuters) November 28, 2020

Duncan Lacomb, a public relations director in Britain, told the BBC that his daughter was one of the 1,311 people who received incorrect test results. Lacomb said it “brings into question for me whether or not this testing system is competent.”