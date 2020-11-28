Florida GOP Congressman-Elect Carlos Gimenez Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Congressman-elect Carlos Gimenez tested positive for coronavirus, the Florida Republican announced Friday.

Gimenez, the former mayor of Miami-Dade County, and his wife tested positive Thursday and are experiencing mild symptoms, his campaign said in a statement. They are self-isolating at home in Florida.

Gimenez served as mayor for nine years before his term ended earlier in November. He defeated Rep. Debbie Murcasel-Powell, a freshman Democrat, in November’s election and is set to be sworn into Congress on Jan. 3.

“I will continue attending New Member Orientation virtually and preparing our office to serve the people of Florida’s 26th Congressional District from Westchester to Key West until I can resume my normal schedule,” Gimenez tweeted. “I am extremely grateful for all of the incredible health care workers who are tirelessly dedicated to their patients.”

After several negative tests, both my wife, Lourdes, and I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. We are both feeling good & experiencing no symptoms at this time. — Carlos A. Gimenez (@CarlosGimenezFL) November 27, 2020

Gimenez was one of two Florida Republicans who flipped congressional seats in November. The other, Congresswoman-elect Maria Elvira Salazar, flipped a seat in the Miami-Dade area as well. (RELATED: Medicare-For-All, Fears Of Socialism May Have Driven Florida Latinos To Vote Red, Former State Rep Says)

He is also one of a handful of current and incoming lawmakers to contract coronavirus in the past month. Two Republican legislators within the last week announced that they tested positive, and DCCC Chair Cheri Bustos said she tested positive the week prior.

GOP Sens. Rick Scott and Chuck Grassley also tested positive within the past two weeks and remain in self-isolation.

