Ohio State Vs. Illinois Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

Ohio State vs. Illinois has been canceled because of coronavirus.

The Buckeyes announced Friday night that the matchup against the Fighting Illini was off “after further positive tests for the coronavirus were discovered after a round of PCR testing this afternoon.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

OSU has since suspended all team activities. If Ohio State has another canceled game, they won’t be eligible for the B1G title game.

Ohio State pauses team-related activities; game was set for noon Saturday at Champaign, Ill.https://t.co/bFI7tPNQfZ — Ohio State Buckeyes ???? (@OhioStAthletics) November 28, 2020

The news came shortly after it broke that head coach Ryan Day also tested positive for coronavirus.

Ryan Day has tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/sJTBEoUANJ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 27, 2020

I’m doing my best to stay positive, but this is an absolute disaster for the B1G. If OSU doesn’t make the title game after going undefeated through the schedule they played, then nobody will take it seriously.

The six game minimum was an incredibly stupid rule, and the Buckeyes are now on the brink.

I hate the Buckeyes, and I still feel terrible for the players and fans. The Buckeyes are out here chasing national title dreams, and coronavirus is destroying their season.

Let’s hope OSU can get through the rest of the season without any more issues. If not, fans of the Buckeyes are going to lose their damn minds.