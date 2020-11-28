The Ravens Will Play Tuesday Against The Steelers After Coronavirus Issues

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will play Tuesday.

The game was initially scheduled for this past Thursday but had to be pushed because Baltimore has been dealing with serious coronavirus issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The matchup will now happen late Tuesday afternoon at 5:00 EST. The game will be broadcast on Fox.

I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again. I think fans absolutely love when there are extra games during the week.

Players and the NFL might hate it, but the fans love it. It feels like extra football. While there are serious issues with coronavirus, having NFL action on a Tuesday is awesome.

We’re going to come home from work, fire up the TV, grab a beer and watch an NFL game on a Tuesday. What more could you want?

I also told everyone that this game would eventually be played one way or another. The NFL has made it crystal clear that outright cancelations are going to be avoided at all costs.

Yes, the game is happening super late, but it’s better late than never.

Hopefully, it’s an exciting one. I’m looking forward to some Tuesday afternoon action!