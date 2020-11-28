US

Police Search For Gunman Who Shot And Killed Two People At Sacramento Mall During Black Friday

Police in Sacramento, California are searching for a gunman who killed two people at a mall during Black Friday, numerous sources reported.

Two teens were shot and killed after gunfire broke out at Arden Fair Mall at roughly 6 p.m. near a mall entrance, the Associated Press reported.

The attack was reportedly described as targeted and isolated, according to the Sacramento Bee. A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the mall, and a 17-year-old boy died at the hospital after being found critically wounded at a bank outside the mall.

The Sacramento Police Department said the suspect is a male in his 20s who was at large as of Saturday. The department hasn’t disclosed a motive.

Mall employees said they heard eight to 12 shots, causing mall guests and workers to flee and evacuate through exits in the back of the mall, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Police are urging potential witnesses of the shooting to contact them.

The shooting comes a week after another mall shooting in suburban Milwaukee, where eight people were injured. Police later arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the incident. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Arrest Teen Suspected In Wisconsin Mall Shooting)