Save Over 60% On This Best-Selling Carry-On Luggage

The Genius Pack Supercharged Carry On has every feature you want, plus some you didn’t know you needed. Sure, it lets you charge your phone on the go, but it has so much more going for it. And there’s never been a better time to get one. For a few more hours, you can get one for only $229.99, a total of 60% off with the coupon code BFSAVE20.

This premium carry-on bag has a tough 100% polycarbonate shell that is scratch and stain-resistant, with an integrated TSA lock to secure the case and all its contents. Eight wheels, instead of four, makes it so much easier to handle. Yet, it is still featherlight at under 7 pounds. It fully meets airline and TSA standards for both checked and carry-on bags.

While there are other suitcases that allow you to charge your devices while traveling, they tend to provide just one USB port. That means you have to either choose between your phone and your tablet or Kindle, or keep switching between the two of them. This carry-on gives you two USB ports, which takes away all the worry about running out of juice.

In addition to everything else, there is a built-in garment loop for hanging clothes, a secluded laundry compartment for soiled items, and dedicated spaces for your tech, socks, and underwear. There is even a checklist embedded in the lining to keep you from leaving behind any clothing, toiletries, tech, and more.

After being successfully funded on Kickstarter, the Genius Pack Supercharged Carry On had an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 306 reviews.

For just a few more hours, you can get a total of 60% off the usual $395 sticker price.

Buy the Genius Pack Supercharged Carry On now in Brushed Chrome for only $229.99 by using the coupon code BFSAVE20.

Use coupon code BFSAVE20 now to buy the Genius Pack Supercharged Carry On in Hunter Green for only $229.99.

Get the Genius Pack Supercharged Carry On right now in Matte White for just $229.99 with the coupon code BFSAVE20.

If you would prefer the Genius Pack Supercharged Carry On in Navy, you should use the coupon code BFSAVE20 to buy it now for only $229.99.

Prices subject to change.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.