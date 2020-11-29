The Denver Broncos Have 0 Available Quarterbacks Sunday Against The Saints

The Denver Broncos won’t have a single quarterback Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The Broncos announced Saturday night that the QBs on the roster are in coronavirus isolation after they were deemed “high-risk COVID-19 close contacts.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the entire statement from the Broncos below.

I’m guessing the Broncos are going to have to run a ton of wildcat with receiver Kendall Hinton as the likely quarterback, according to Adam Schefter. It’s just absolutely insane an NFL game is going to be played and one team won’t have a single quarterback in pads.

If you’re not locked into whatever happens against the Saints, then you simply can’t claim to be a real football fan.

This is going to be absolutely electric, and I can’t wait to see what happens.

#Broncos WR Kendall Hinton will play plenty at QB tomorrow, source said. 2020! He did play QB for a few years at Wake Forest. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2020

yoooo here’s some Kendall Hinton passes from training camp, dude can’t miss ????????????#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/FciE7kZUhb — Ryan Greene ???? (@RyanCBS4) November 29, 2020

The game starts at 4:05 EST, and there’s a 100% chance I’ll be checking in on it. The Broncos trying to run an offense with no quarterback is going to be awesome!