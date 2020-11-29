Editorial

The Denver Broncos Have 0 Available Quarterbacks Sunday Against The Saints

FILE PHOTO: Nov 22, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Denver Broncos won’t have a single quarterback Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The Broncos announced Saturday night that the QBs on the roster are in coronavirus isolation after they were deemed “high-risk COVID-19 close contacts.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the entire statement from the Broncos below.

 

I’m guessing the Broncos are going to have to run a ton of wildcat with receiver Kendall Hinton as the likely quarterback, according to Adam Schefter. It’s just absolutely insane an NFL game is going to be played and one team won’t have a single quarterback in pads.

 

If you’re not locked into whatever happens against the Saints, then you simply can’t claim to be a real football fan.

This is going to be absolutely electric, and I can’t wait to see what happens.

The game starts at 4:05 EST, and there’s a 100% chance I’ll be checking in on it. The Broncos trying to run an offense with no quarterback is going to be awesome!