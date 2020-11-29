EXCLUSIVE: Fox News’ Janice Dean Warns That Cuomo’s Nursing Home Failure ‘Could Happen Again’

Fox News’ senior meteorologist Janice Dean told the Daily Caller during an exclusive interview that she is worried a second wave of COVID-19 could result in more patients being put into nursing homes.

Dean has been outspoken against Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home mandate, which sent COVID-positive patients back into the homes. Both of her in-laws contracted the virus and died, along with thousands of others, before Cuomo reversed the mandate.

Amid a second wave, Dean warned viewers that the fiasco “could happen again.”

“I have actually gotten texts from people saying that they are considering thinking about putting patients into nursing homes again,” Dean speculated before clarifying that she does not “have any facts on that.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Fox News’ Janice Dean Is Continuing To Fight After Cuomo’s Disastrous Nursing Home Mandate)

WATCH:

“It’s worthy to note that this could happen again, and that’s why it’s important to know what happened the last time so that we can go forward and not make those mistakes again,” Dean continued. “But when I’m hearing reports that they might have to put patients back into nursing homes again, that is a huge red flag and it’s something that we have to watch very carefully.”

Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.

Dean spoke about the ongoing issues at nursing homes as well. She said that family members have not been able to see their loved ones inside nursing homes because of COVID-19, and added that some inside the homes “are dying of isolation and of broken hearts and starvation.”

“This is a bigger, broader issue. Our nursing care facilities need to be really looked at under the microscope. This is a bigger, bigger issue as we move forward. They are not prepared,” Dean told the Caller.

Since Cuomo’s failed nursing home mandate, he has placed the blame on many others – including the government and family members of those inside homes.