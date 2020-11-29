George Clooney Admits He Cuts His Own Hair With Something He Bought Off An Infomercial 25 Years Ago

Actor George Clooney got a laugh out of CBS reporter Tracy Smith when he admitted to cutting his own hair with a Flowbee.

“Stop it!” Smith exclaimed as Clooney explained that he had bought the home haircut machine from an infomercial some 25 years earlier — and he’d been using it ever since. (RELATED: George Clooney Confirms He Once Gave Each Of His 14 Closest Friends $1 Million In Cash)

Actor/director George Clooney tells @thattracysmith that he’s been cutting his own hair for years – by using the Flowbee haircutting machine https://t.co/SWYT8pFC8h pic.twitter.com/bKepm5LQCM — CBS Sunday Morning ???? (@CBSSunday) November 29, 2020

Smith walked into the exchange with a question about the coronavirus pandemic and whether or not Clooney had been cutting his own hair while salons were relatively inaccessible — at which point he informed her that he had been cutting his own hair at home for 25 years.

“So this has nothing to do with quarantine, then?” Smith pressed.

Clooney ruffled his own hair, explaining that it was “like straw” and very easy to cut, adding, “You can’t really make too many mistakes.”

“So, years ago, I bought a thing called a Flowbee —” Clooney continued.

“You did not!” Smith interrupted. “The infomercial, the Flowbee —”

“— with the vacuum cleaner and the clippers,” Clooney laughed. “I still have it, yeah.”

“Stop it!” Smith exclaimed, shaking he head in apparent disbelief. “You don’t use it.”

Clooney smiled and said that his haircuts take about two minutes.

“Is this —” Smith gestured toward Clooney’s hair. “Is this Flowbee?”

“It works,” Clooney said with a laugh.

The Flowbee, which combines a portable vacuum cleaner and hair clippers, advertised a perfect haircut every time — “with no clean up!”

