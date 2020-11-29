Hundreds Busted At Illegal NYC Club

Roughly 400 people at an illegal club in Midtown New York City were busted Saturday morning, NBC New York reported.

The New York City Sheriff’s Office tweeted that they arrested four organizers for holding a large gathering, which is against both city and state orders, and for serving liquor without a license, according to the NBC affiliate.

11/28/20 @ 0245 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @ 202 West 36th St, NY: 393+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, 4 organizers charged with offenses for penal, health, alcohol beverage control laws & arrest warrant. pic.twitter.com/5zXIwuRkrG — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 28, 2020

The news comes amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, with the U.S. passing four million cases in November alone, according to New York Times coronavirus data.

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Sunday that the city recorded 1,636 new COVID-19 cases, adding the city’s seven-day positivity rate is 3.9%. Both numbers are up from what the mayor announced Saturday.

We’re going to continue to be guided by facts and data as we fight back against #COVID19 and reopen our city. Here’s a look at today’s indicators: • 130 patients admitted to the hospital

• 1,636 new cases

• The infection rate 7-day average is 3.9% — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 29, 2020

Authorities broke up another party Nov. 26, where 76 people were found gathering illegally. The Sheriff’s Office tweeted that five people were arrested. On Nov 16, authorities busted a 200-person gathering at an unlicensed NYC fight club. The club’s CEO, Michael Roman, and nine others were arrested, according to NBC New York. (RELATED: Police Bust Underground Fight Club In The Bronx For Violating Coronavirus Restrictions)

There have been 311,920 recorded cases in New York City and 24,260 reported deaths, according to NYT data.