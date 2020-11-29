Jake Paul Knocks Out Nate Robinson

Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson during their Saturday night fight.

Paul and the former NBA player stepped into the ring for a highly-anticipated bout, and it didn’t end well for Robinson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The social media star put him on the ground with a brutal shot. Watch the insane ending below.

It really doesn’t get much more straightforward than that. Paul landed a shot on Robinson and it was lights out!

The moment Paul made contact during that exchange, it was game over for the former NBA guard.

Absolutely no one: *jake Paul : says he’ll knock out Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/cfgUgraE4t — Henry Vince (@ItsHenryVince) November 29, 2020

I don’t even like Jake Paul, and I can still admit that he absolutely dominated the fight. It wasn’t even close.

He absolutely mauled Robinson with that knockout.

