Joe Biden Slips, Twists Ankle While Playing With His Dog

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - NOVEMBER 16: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks about the U.S. economy during a press briefing at the Queen Theater on November 16, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Mr. Biden and his advisors continue to work on the long term economic recovery plan his administration will try to put in place when he takes office. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
President-elect Joe Biden slipped and twisted his ankle Saturday while playing with his dog, Major.

According to the pool report, Biden planned to see an orthopedist Sunday afternoon “out of an abundance of caution.” (RELATED: Joe Biden May Use Executive Action To Relieve Student Debt — Here’s What Experts Say Could Happen)

The traveling press pool covering Biden and his transition team was not allowed out of the vans while the president-elect entered Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists, and the transition team did not answer any further questions.

Biden is expected to bring Major, whom he adopted in 2018, and his other dog Champ when he moves into the White House in January. The Bidens have also indicated that they plan to get a cat as well.

“I love having animals around the house,” Dr. Jill Biden has said.