Joe Biden Slips, Twists Ankle While Playing With His Dog

President-elect Joe Biden slipped and twisted his ankle Saturday while playing with his dog, Major.

According to the pool report, Biden planned to see an orthopedist Sunday afternoon “out of an abundance of caution.” (RELATED: Joe Biden May Use Executive Action To Relieve Student Debt — Here’s What Experts Say Could Happen)

The traveling press pool covering Biden and his transition team was not allowed out of the vans while the president-elect entered Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists, and the transition team did not answer any further questions.

Biden is expected to bring Major, whom he adopted in 2018, and his other dog Champ when he moves into the White House in January. The Bidens have also indicated that they plan to get a cat as well.

“I love having animals around the house,” Dr. Jill Biden has said.