Miami Vs. Wake Forest Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - SEPTEMBER 19: D' Eriq King #1 of the Miami Hurricanes passes the ball against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium on September 19, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Miami won’t play Wake Forest this upcoming Saturday.

The Hurricanes released a statement Saturday announcing that the ACC had postponed the game because of “positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Wake Forest football team.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Miami didn’t announce when the game might be rescheduled.

The world keeps spinning the age of coronavirus and games keep getting postponed and canceled in the world of college football.

The bad news seriously never ends. It’s truly staggering how many games have been postponed/canceled in the past couple weeks.

It’s been a never-ending avalanche of bad news, and I’m 100% confident that we’re not done just yet. The Hurricanes have already had issues and they just keep getting worse.

I think I speak for college football fans around the globe when I say we’re sick and tired of this nonsense.

Let’s hope we don’t get hit with much more bad news, but I’m afraid that’s on the horizon. It’s just a brutal situation right now in the world of college football.