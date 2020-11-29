REPORT: Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Will See ‘Increased Playing Time’ Against The Seahawks

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will reportedly see more snaps than usual Monday night against the Seahawks.

According to Ian Rapoport, the former Alabama and Oklahoma superstar “is expected to receive increased playing time” as Carson Wentz struggles under center. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: #Eagles rookie QB Jalen Hurts is expected to receive increased playing time on Monday night – without Carson Wentz on the field. My story on the shift in Philly: https://t.co/QqFNeRlGV2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2020

Inject this kind of chaos right into my veins. There has been nonstop chatter for weeks about Hurts getting a bigger role in the offense.

Now, it sounds like fans are going to get their wish as Wentz has failed to impress for the 3-6-1 Eagles.

Will Hurts be more successful than Hurts under center? I have no idea, and I’m sure he won’t dominate the reps by any metric.

All I know is that I love chaos when it comes to the NFL, and Wentz losing reps to a second round draft pick is the definition of chaos.

We’ll see what Hurts can do Monday night, but there’s no doubt he’s a great athlete who can make plays. He made that crystal clear in college, and now he’ll get the chance to do it against the Seahawks.