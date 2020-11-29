Editorial

REPORT: Ohio State Might Not Play Michigan State Because Of Coronavirus, Would Be Ineligible For The Big 10 Title Game

Nov 21, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Ohio State’s football program sounds like it might be in serious trouble.

The Buckeyes didn’t play Saturday after their game against Illinois was canceled because of coronavirus issues, and the program’s trouble might not be over just yet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Bruce Feldman, “it’s not looking very promising” that the Buckeyes will play the Spartans as scheduled this Saturday as they continue to battle coronavirus.

If the game doesn’t happen, Ohio State wouldn’t be eligible for the B1G title game.

Remember when I ripped the Big 10 for the decision to set a six game minimum to play in the B1G title game? Well, I think I was proven correct.

Wisconsin isn’t eligible, and it now sounds like the Buckeyes are also on the verge of being in the same position.

There’s a very real chance the two best teams in the conference don’t even get a shot at the title. If that’s not a disaster, I don’t know what is.

Even though I hate Ohio State, I’m cheering like hell for them to get healthy. The B1G has to make the playoff, and we have to do everything to make sure OSU is in the postseason.

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that they can take care of business and get the job done to return to a healthy status.