REPORT: Ohio State Might Not Play Michigan State Because Of Coronavirus, Would Be Ineligible For The Big 10 Title Game

Ohio State’s football program sounds like it might be in serious trouble.

The Buckeyes didn’t play Saturday after their game against Illinois was canceled because of coronavirus issues, and the program’s trouble might not be over just yet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ohio State pauses team-related activities; game was set for noon Saturday at Champaign, Ill.https://t.co/bFI7tPNQfZ — Ohio State Buckeyes ???? (@OhioStAthletics) November 28, 2020

According to Bruce Feldman, “it’s not looking very promising” that the Buckeyes will play the Spartans as scheduled this Saturday as they continue to battle coronavirus.

If the game doesn’t happen, Ohio State wouldn’t be eligible for the B1G title game.

What’s the latest with the Buckeyes?@BruceFeldmanCFB joins #BigNoonKickoff to discuss the cancellation today and what the next few weeks look like for Ohio State pic.twitter.com/V5LowMgelm — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 28, 2020

Remember when I ripped the Big 10 for the decision to set a six game minimum to play in the B1G title game? Well, I think I was proven correct.

Wisconsin isn’t eligible, and it now sounds like the Buckeyes are also on the verge of being in the same position.

There’s a very real chance the two best teams in the conference don’t even get a shot at the title. If that’s not a disaster, I don’t know what is.

OhioState AD Gene Smith: “We made a decision last night to pause because our positivity rate reached a concerning level.” The positivity rate did not reach the B1G threshold that would force them to cancel, but it was concerning enough to pause. #BigNoonKickoff — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 28, 2020

Gene Smith says Ohio State didn’t reach the Big Ten’s threshold to cancel but reached “a concerning level.” Does not rule out Ohio State playing next week against Michigan State. “Possibly give them a chance to compete next weekend.” — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 28, 2020

Even though I hate Ohio State, I’m cheering like hell for them to get healthy. The B1G has to make the playoff, and we have to do everything to make sure OSU is in the postseason.

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that they can take care of business and get the job done to return to a healthy status.