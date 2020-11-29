GOP Sen. Roy Blunt On Potential Biden Inaugural: ‘I Hope The President Is There’

Republican Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that he hopes President Trump attends the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Though Trump has stated that he will leave the White House if Biden officially wins the electoral college vote, he also maintained that the election was a “total fraud” and even reportedly has floated the idea of a 2024 campaign-related event during inauguration week.

“I hope the president is there on inaugural day and continuing to work to see that what we can do to have the president there and have Vice President Biden there likely sworn in on that day,” Blunt told CNN guest-host Dana Bash.

“Well, you said you hope he is going to be there,” Bash said. “I mean, there is no indication that he is going to go. Are you having conversations with him trying to push him to do so?”

“No, but I’ve certainly encouraged his staff to look at the transition now,” Blunt responded. “Look at the opportunity in Georgia to help us win these Senate seats. Look at what the president can do if the president is leaving the White House, as he says he’ll do if he loses the Electoral College vote, to help us win back the House in 2022.”

"I think there is a big role for President Trump and I hope he embraces that and it looks at how you move to whatever comes next for him, assuming that this election works out the way it appears it will," he concluded.