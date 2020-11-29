Save Over 25% On This Highly-Rated Standing Desk Converter

Notice your neck and back are feeling a little stiff these days? Sitting at your desk for long hours on end could easily be the culprit. From forcing your spine out of alignment to a never-ending neck ache, sitting in a desk chair (as nice as it may be) can be taking a toll on your physical health.

If you want to spare yourself potentially dangerous health issues in the future, along with very present aches and pains, a stand-up desk converter can change the game. Allowing you to switch back and forth between sitting and standing as you work, this gadget takes the pressure off your neck, shoulders, back, and hips, and even helps with circulation.

Unlike other sit-stand desk converters out there, Mount-It! has a surface area large enough for two large monitors, along with laptops, tablets, and more. And switching it from sitting to stand-up mode couldn’t be easier. Simply squeeze the side handles, and the desk will lift or lower in a fluid motion thanks to its spring-assisted lift mechanism. And its ergonomic keyboard tray always sits at a comfortable level, allowing you to type and use your mouse with little to no strain.

Toting a 4.3/5-star rating on Amazon, the Mount-It! desk converter is quickly becoming a must-have office gadget, whether it’s used in a desk cubicle, an at-home workspace, and more. Just see the fantastic online reviews for yourself!

“This is the most awesome stand/sit unit I’ve tried. (I’ve returned others). I am 6’1” and most stands don’t have the range that this one does. “ – D. Speight

“I have 2 22 inch monitors that weigh approx 15 lbs each. NO issues! Even have enough room to sit my docking station on the desk portion so I could use 3 monitors if I wanted too!” – Skootr7123

“The desk itself is great! Easy to raise and lower and the monitor arms are wonderful for freeing up a little bit of surface area.” S. Voigt

