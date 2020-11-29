‘SEAL Team’ Returns Wednesday Night On CBS

“SEAL Team” finally returns to TV this week on CBS.

Wednesday night at 10:00 EST, the greatest military show on TV will return for season four, and I couldn’t be more excited. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge fan of “SEAL Team.” Ever since the first season aired, I’ve been absolutely hooked.

Now, the fourth season of the hit military drama is only a few days away. If that doesn’t make you excited, then you simply don’t know great entertainment.

“SEAL Team” has found the perfect balance of action scenes and off the battlefield drama. There’s never been a show that I’ve seen that shines a light on the mental trauma tied to war in the way the CBS hit does.

It’s not just about stuff blowing up and people firing off guns in awesome shootouts. A large chunk of the show is about the scars of war, especially the unseen ones.

So, if you love military shows, action and great drama, you should be pumped to see what we get in season four of “SEAL Team” starting Wednesday night on CBS!