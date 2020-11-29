Vanderbilt Fires Football Coach Derek Mason

Vanderbilt has fired head football coach Derek Mason.

One day after playing the first woman in a Power Five football game, the Commodores announced that they had fired Mason.

He was 27-55 during his time at Vandy, and 0-8 this season.

Vanderbilt is parting ways with head football coach Derek Mason. Offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will serve as interim head coach until a replacement is named.https://t.co/eaSfVhZOdy — Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) November 29, 2020

Twitter is going to be so pissed about this! From the first moment the plan to play Sarah Fuller became public, I said it was nothing more than a stunt.

That became crystal clear when she was trotted out for a single kick and the universe pretended like it was the greatest moment in the history of football.

CHANGING THE GAME ???? Sarah Fuller just became the first woman to play in a Power 5 college football game. @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/Qq3U6jtica — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2020

Obviously, that wasn’t the main reason why Mason lost his job. He lost his job because Vanderbilt has been terrible under his leadership.

However, Vanderbilt also had their most press ever Saturday when Fuller played. If you think Mason didn’t think that would help his cause, then you’re living in a fantasyland.

Life sure does come at you quick!