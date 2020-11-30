9 Dead, 37 Shot In Violent Chicago Weekend

Thirty-seven people were shot, nine fatally, from Friday to Sunday following Thanksgiving in Chicago.

A 30-year-old man took a bullet to the head in an alleyway and was pronounced dead at a hospital on Friday, according to CBS Chicago. Around an hour later another male, 23, was gunned down fatally at a gas station, the local outlet reported.

Two more men were killed on Friday, age 25 and 27, one of whom was riddled with bullets in broad daylight at around 3 p.m., according to CBS Chicago. Two people, age 27 and 33, were shot and killed on Saturday, and both were pronounced dead at the hospital, the local outlet reported.

Three more illegal guns were taken off of our streets last night by our brave officers in @ChicagoCAPS22. After a brief pursuit, two offenders were apprehended without incident & both have been charged with felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon (UUW). Keep up the good work, officers. pic.twitter.com/kzoySNKM6N — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) November 30, 2020

On Sunday, authorities stumbled upon a man’s dead body in an alley with a bullet wound to his torso, according to CBS Chicago.

Two more were killed the same day including a 34-year-old man who was gunned down on a sidewalk and a man of unknown age who took rounds to the chest and neck after multiple assailants ambushed him in a parking lot, the local outlet reported.

A 52-year-old man was also stabbed to death early Friday morning, bringing the weekend murder total to 10, according to CBS Chicago. In addition to the knife incident, an individual was thrust in front of an oncoming train after a quarrel, and was transported to the hospital in serious condition, the local outlet reported. (RELATED: 49 Shot, 5 Dead In Chicago Weekend Shootings, 5 Teenage Boys Among The Victims)

Other non-fatal victims were shot in the upper torso, arm, shoulder, foot, leg, chest, wrist, back and throat throughout the bloody three-day period, according to CBS Chicago.

