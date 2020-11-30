Alabama Leads The Latest National Title Odds, Clemson And Ohio State Follow

Alabama is still favored to win the college football national title.

In the latest odds from SuperBook Sports, the Alabama Crimson Tide are at 10/11 to win the national title. Clemson is second at 5/2 and Ohio State is third at 7/2. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Notre Dame is a very distant fourth at 14/1 and Florida is at 18/1. After that, there isn’t a team that’s really close to the top of the odds.

New @CFBPlayoff title odds via @SuperBookSports Bama 10/11

Clem 5/2

OhSt 7/2

ND 14/1

UF 18/1

A&M 40/1

Cincy 50/1

USC 80/1

BYU, OU 100/1

Miami, N’wern, Ore 200/1

UGA, Wash, Wis 300/1

Colorado, Ind, Marshall 500/1

Coastal, Iowa, ISU, Utah 1,000/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 29, 2020

As I’ve said for a few weeks, everyone needs to understand that Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State are in a tier of their own.

There’s no question that those three teams are the most talented in the country.

Alabama has absolutely dominated the SEC, Clemson’s only loss came to Notre Dame when Trevor Lawrence wasn’t playing and Ohio State is undefeated.

Having said that, things are going to get very interesting if OSU has another game canceled because of coronavirus. If the Buckeyes don’t play in the B1G title game, will they still make the playoff?

That’s going to be a question that’ll be debated for a very long time, and OSU fans will riot if they get left out.

Ohio State pauses team-related activities; game was set for noon Saturday at Champaign, Ill.https://t.co/bFI7tPNQfZ — Ohio State Buckeyes ???? (@OhioStAthletics) November 28, 2020

No matter what happens, I’m super excited to see how it all shakes out. We have three clear elite teams and then Florida and Notre Dame are right there in the tier.

