Army Unveils Outstanding Tropic Lighting Uniforms For The Game Against Navy

Army will have some awesome uniforms for their December 12 game against Navy.

The Black Knights unveiled their Tropic Lighting uniforms Sunday night, and they’re pure electricity. The uniforms will honor the 25th Infantry Division’s service in the Korean War. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the outstanding announcement video below.

I have honestly never seen a more informative uniform announcement video in my life, and I’m here for every second of it.

I didn’t know anything about the Tropic Lighting unit before watching that video. Now, I feel like I’m about to jump down a deep internet hole of research.

The guys in that unit sound insanely badass.

One of the best parts about the Army/Navy game is the fact that there’s so much history and pride that surrounds the event.

Most football games have a ton of history and pride, but these teams are playing on behalf of our military. They’re playing on behalf of our heroes.

That’s about as American as it gets, and I absolutely love it.

A source of pride… ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/f78OS5qtIB — Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) November 29, 2020

Great uniforms are part of the event every year, and Army just set an absurdly high bar. We’ll see what Navy can put together, but these Tropic Lighting uniforms are simply outstanding.