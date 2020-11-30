REPORT: Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers Game Postponed Again

The NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers has reportedly been postponed again.

The game will now be held Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was pushed to Sunday. The game was then postponed to Tuesday, but the Ravens reportedly added more players to the COVID-19 reserve list Monday.

Ravens-Steelers postponed to Wednesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

The Ravens cancelled practice Monday as well, according to NBC 11. The team has not practiced since Nov. 21. The Dallas Cowboys v. Ravens game will also be affected if the Ravens play the Steelers on Tuesday or Wednesday. (RELATED: The Ravens Will Play Tuesday Against The Steelers After Coronavirus Issues)

This whole thing is a big mess. Since the Ravens are the ones who have players that keep testing positive, maybe the team should forfeit the game. The game schedule is getting all kinds of complicated and it’s really not fair to the other teams.

I want to see the Steelers and the Ravens play. The Ravens were on fire last season, but currently sit at 3rd in the AFC North. The team has a current record of 6-4, which isn’t very good for a team that finished 14-2 last season.

The Steelers are currently 10-0.