Rep Ocasio-Cortez Says She Raised $200,000 For Coronavirus Relief Playing Online Video Game With Canadian Lawmaker

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she raised $200,000 for COVID-19 relief while playing an online video game with a Canadian lawmaker and raised, The New York Post reported Monday.

Ocasio-Cortez played the game “Among Us” for five hours with Jagmeet Singh, a Canadian Parliament member and leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party, on Friday, The New York Post reported. The money raised will go to six organizations that are helping people experiencing hunger and potential evictions during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the donation website that Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. (RELATED: ‘Basic Respect 101’: Ocasio-Cortez Fumes At Trump For Calling Her ‘AOC’)

“We did it! $200K raised in one livestream (on a whim!) for eviction defense, food pantries, and more. Thank you all,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Saturday.

We did it! $200k raised in one livestream (on a whim!) for eviction defense, food pantries, and more. This is going to make such a difference for those who need it most right now. Thank you all ???????? https://t.co/KX5m5GXJ9B — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 28, 2020

The congresswoman also played the online game in October to encourage people to vote on Election Day, The New York Post reported. Ocasio-Cortez thanked the donors and Singh for participating in the game.

“Grateful to all who joined us last night! Wonderful learning from you @theJagmeetSingh-thank you for reminding us that another world is not only possible, but just a few hours’ drive from NYC,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

“$200k+ raised going directly to 6 relief efforts here,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. The congresswoman included a link where people can donate money.

Singh responded to Ocasio- Cortez with her own thanks. “It was awesome chatting with you about how we can build a better world,” Singh said in a tweet Saturday.

“In Canada, things aren’t perfect and we face many of the same challenges. But, together we can do better. My mom always taught me: When we lift each other up, we all rise,” Singh tweeted.

The funds were “raised by Ms. Ocasio-Cortez while on the stream to give to different organizations from viewers tuning into her stream,” Mélanie Richer, deputy director of communications for Canada’s New Democratic Party, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“This was the first time we played with Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, but we hope to collaborate with her again,” Richer said.

Ocasio-Cortez’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.