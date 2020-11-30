Carrie Underwood Reveals She Almost Canceled ‘American Idol’ Audition After Breaking Down In Tears

Country music icon Carrie Underwood revealed she almost canceled her “American Idol” audition because of her fear.

Underwood admitted she was “terrified” while going through the auditions process for the show in a guest post first published Nov. 20 by Guideposts.

“It would be easy to say the rest is history, that it was meant to be,” Underwood said. “But it didn’t feel like that at the time. Going through a slew of auditions in St. Louis, getting the “golden ticket” to Hollywood, every contestant’s dream, I was terrified. Every time I had to sing in front of the judges, I’d get nervous the way I did in church that first time. Then I’d say a prayer and leave it in God’s hands.” (RELATED: Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her Multiple Miscarriages)

Underwood broke down in tears on the way to the airport.

“All at once, it was just too much,” she said. “Going out to Los Angeles by myself, competing with all those other people who were so talented. I burst into tears. My dad turned to me in the backseat. ‘Carrie,’ he said, ‘we can go home right now, and we don’t ever have to talk about it again.'”

“I took a deep breath. ‘No,’ I said at last. ‘I’ll go,'” Underwood added.

