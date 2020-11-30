Watch The Best Moments From The Classic Movie ‘Christmas Vacation’

Thanksgiving is finally behind us, and that means it’s time to start firing up Christmas content.

Everyone knows the best Christmas movie ever made is "Christmas Vacation" with Chevy Chase. It's an all-time classic.

I think I’ve watched “Christmas Vacation” every single holiday season for the past two decades. It’s a family tradition.

Nothing gets you fired up like watching the chaos unfold as Clark Griswold tries to give his family a wonderful Christmas!

So, let’s dive in and enjoy some of the best moments from the classic movie.

If you’ve never seen “Christmas Vacation,” then you’re truly missing out. There might not be a better movie on the planet when it comes to showing the chaos of the holiday season.

The family gets together and all hell breaks loose. I think that more or less describes most families in America.

So, if you’ve never seen the Chevy Chase classic, I suggest you fire it up on your favorite streaming site. Trust me when I say that you won’t regret it at all.